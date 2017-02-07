Friends of White Otter Castle set sights on a new round of repairs

PHOTO: Don Marion, who did most of the work in the 1994 historical restoration of the White Otter Castle, shared a range of artifacts with the Friends, including the piece of window trim upon which McQuat’s notes are still visible.

The Friends of White Otter Castle hosted a successful annual meeting here last weekend, electing a new board, and officially adopting a plan to ensure a second century for the iconic structure.

“We were quite excited to be able to put together a full board, and with people from right across the region,” said Katie Hannon, a community development advisor with the AEDC. She will serve as board secretary.

Jackie Smyk (Ignace) returns as president, with newcomer Ed Murray as chair. Don Marion (Dryden) is vice-president and Fred Stille of Thunder Bay is treasurer.

The Friends signed an agreement with Ontario Parks at the meeting.

“Anytime the government enters into a relationship where [an outside] party is taking some responsibility, an agreement is necessary,” said Scott Ellery, superintendent of the Turtle River – White Otter Lake Park. He signed for Ontario Parks. “With this, the Friends will have access to other government funds to maintain the Castle and make repairs. And we will be able to promote the Friends.”

Friends of the White Otter Castle president Jackie Smyk and Turtle River – White Otter Lake Provincial Park superintendent Scott Ellery sign the new agreement.

The Friends’ role in the Park is specific to the ten hectare Castle site.

Last year the Friends completed a strategic plan covering the next twenty years. Its focus is on bringing the Castle back to the state it was in after a $1.2 million historical restoration completed in 1994.

What’s needed now is replacement of some wall logs, ground-level decking, mortar and chinking, and front porch shingles; adjustment of some internal beams to compensate for settling; and a protective sealant over the entire structure to prevent further decay.

It took Jimmy McQuat over a decade to build the three story log structure, which includes a four story tower and an attached kitchen. He completed the work in 1915, and died two years later in a fishing accident.

The MNR conducted major work on the Castle to save it in 1955 (the red roof was added then). By the early nineteen-nineties, it was apparent that without a full restoration, the Castle would have to be removed. The Friends don’t want to end up back in that situation, and the AEDC has been working with thm for over a year to help them avoid that.

The Friends will work now on funding applications, as well as on getting the site an historical designation (that is complicated some by the fact that it sits in a provincial park). And Hanlon has started work on a website for the group.

“The meeting was a productive one,” said Ellery. “It was good to see so much interest from right across the region. The Castle is one of those things that is near and dear to people’s hearts.”