Obituary: Irma Hicks

Irma Hicks

Irma passed away peacefully at the Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock, B.C. on December 27, 2016 in her 96th year.

Irma enjoyed the outdoors and many family gatherings at their cottage in White Rock. She went on to graduate from the school of nursing at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria B.C., in 1943.

Irma’s interest in travel prompted her to venture east to Red Lake, Ontario, where a gold mine was being developed on Mckenzie Island, and they were in need of nurses. It is here where she met her future husband, Harold (Doc) Hicks. In 1946 they moved to Atikokan, where Doc was employed with Steep Rock Iron Mines. Here, Irma learned to curl, was involved with the church, hospital, and her family grew. Irma’s memories of camp life as a child prompted the purchasing of land and the building of a camp at Marion Lake.

Changes in employment led to the family moving to southwestern Ontario (Parkhill) and finally, Sault Ste. Marie. Irma continued to involve herself in the community and looked at a move in a positive way.

In 1974, Irma and Doc moved back to Marion Lake (Atikokan). During this time, Irma became more involved in the art of weaving. This resulted in her assisting in the designing and producing of the Atikokan tartan and later, her own creation, the Marion Lake tartan.

In 1985, her husband passed away. Not liking the winter cold of Ontario, Irma began spending her winters in White Rock and her summers at Marion Lake. When the journey was no longer enjoyable, Irma stayed year round at her home in White Rock, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Irma was pre-deceased by her parents, George and Jessie Gingell, husband Doc, and sister, Dorothy Lamb. She is survived by her children, Vern (Irene), Bradley (Ann), Clifford, Claudia (Ken), David, and grandchildren, Karlene, Eddie, Kevin, Keltie, and Sophie.