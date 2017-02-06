Obituary: George Riding

George Riding

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of George Harold Riding, 81, of Atikokan, on Thursday, December 29, 2016.

George was born to Bert and Alice in Ericsdale, Manitoba on May 19, 1935. He grew up on the family farm with his three sisters and three brothers. In June of 1963, George married the love of his life Emily (Mullner). They started their life together in Lake Francis, Manitoba, where they had three sons. George ran Warren Transfer Trucking during this time.

The family moved to Atikokan in 1971 where George worked at Steep Rock Iron Mines until its closure. He retired from Atikokan Forest Products in 2000. In retirement, George and Emily spent many hours in their yard and garden. Emily passed in 2010; George never recovered from the loss, he was waiting for the day they would be reunited.

George is survived by his sister Mary Anne (Glen) of Woodlands, Manitoba, sons Brett (Sandy), Clint, and Randy, grandchildren David, Tim, Melissa, Miranda, Brody, and Hope, and great-grandson Brantley.

George was pre-deceased by wife Emily, parents Bert and Alice, sisters May and Lil, and brothers Bob, Jim, and John.

A memorial service was held at Riverview United Church on Saturday, January 7, 2017 with Susan Girard officiating. Internment will take place at a later date. If so desired, donations in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice.