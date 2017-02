Events calendar: February 6 forward

The Fix-it Club has extended its hours to 9 am – 9 pm, Monday through Saturday.

Monday, Feb. 6

NWOSSA Nordic Championship, Beaten Path trails

Walk & Talk, 1 pm, LFCC

Community food bank, 1 pm

Council meets, 4 pm

AES: Last Train to Nibroc (Manitoba Theatre Ctr), 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Tuesday, Feb. 7

NorWOSSA: WFB at AHS

Toddler story time, 10:30 am, SunDog

Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library

Hall walking, 5:30 pm, AHS

ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Mom Fitness, 9:30 am, ANFC

NorWOSSA: Ignace at AHS

Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog

Zumba, 11 am, Pioneer Ctr

TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC

Teen Spa Night, ages 10-14, Library, register 597-4406

Thursday, Feb. 9

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC

Hall walking, 5:30 pm, AHS

Healthy You, 6 pm, Family Health Team, Zuke Rd.

Science Club, ages 7+, Library (Reg. 597-4406)

Feb. 9-10 – Outers overnight trip

Friday, Feb. 10

Optometrist 1-800-560-8752

Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, North Star

Tai Chi, 11 am, Pioneer Centre

Valentine Make & Take crafts: Spa products, adults, 1 pm, Library (register 597-4406)

Candlelight Ski (snowshoers and walkers welcome), 6:45 pm, Little Falls RC

SnoHo Rally pot-luck, 7 pm, Chalet

Saturday, Feb. 11

Optometrist 1-800-560-8752

Chocolate Cup, register 10 am, LFRC

SnoHo Rally poker derby, 10 am, Chalet

Valentine Activities, 1-3 pm, ages 4+, Library, register 597-4406

SnoHo Royalty Pageant, 7 pm, Legion (open dance at 9 pm)

Sunday, Feb. 12

Open cribbage, Legion, 12:30 pm

Monday, Feb. 13

Walk & Talk, 1 pm, LFCC

Faith Lutheran Food Bank 1-2 pm

Council meets, 4 pm

Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm

Feb. 14 – AHS School Council, 7 pm

Feb. 15 – NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393

Valentine celebration, 11 am (with Moms Club), SunDog

North Star School open house, 3:30 – 5 pm

Feb. 17 – SnoHo 50th anniversary weekend, pot-luck, 6 pm, Chalet

Feb. 18 – Drag races, 11 am, Charleson Rec Area, free admission

SnooHo social, 8 pm, Atikokan Hotel

Feb. 19 – SnoHo poker derby, register noon, Chalet

Feb. 20 – SnoHo Family Day, 1-5 pm, Chalet (scavenger hunt, groomer rides, games, supper)

Feb. 21 – Virtual 360 workshop, 1 pm, Library

Northwest Catholic DSB meets, 6:30 pm (597-2633)

Feb. 21-23 – Mini film festival, Library

Feb. 25 – TransCanada Loppet, Little Falls

Feb. 20 – Family Day

Feb. 23 – AHS Junior (7-8) parent-teacher night, 5:30 – 7 pm

Arena-pool grand opening, 6 pm

Feb. 23-24 – Outers overnight trip

Feb. 25 – TransCanada Trail Loppet, noon, LFRC

Feb. 27 – Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm

Feb. 28 – ACES: Axis Theatre, 6:30 pm, AHS

Mar. 7 – AES: Confessions of a Red-headed Coffee Shop Girl, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Mar. 8 – Author reading: Bullets, Blood, & Stones by Donna White, 7 pm, Library

Mar. 11 – 19 – March Break

Mar. 17 – Cross Quetico Lakes tour, register 6 pm, LFRC

Mar. 18 – Reel Paddling Film Festival, 7:31 pm, LFRC

Apr. 11 – AHS School Council, 7 pm

Apr. 14 – Good Friday

Apr. 24 – AES: Folk quintet Union Duke, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Apr. 26 – ACES: TerZetto, 6:30 pm, AHS

Apr. 29 – St. Pat’s CWL yard and bake sale, 10 am – 1 pm

Sportsmen’s Conservation Club dinner, Legion

May 2 – Rainy River DSB meets, AHS

May 9 – AHS School Council, 7 pm

May 22 – Victoria Day

June 9 – PD Day, all schools

June 17 – Northwest Catholic DSB meets, St. Pat’s

June 22 – Last day of school

Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion

Aug. 12-13 – 4×4 Mudfling, Charleson

Aug. 18-19 – Atikokan Bass Classic

Sept. 16 – Atikokan Horse Club all new event, Charleson

Joker’s Wild Poker run, Legion – Charleson