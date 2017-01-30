-
Events calendar: January 30 forward
PHOTO Gwendolyn Collins & Kristian Jordan in MTC’s production of Last Train to Nibroc. The Atikokan Entertainment Series presents the show on Monday, February 6, 7:30 pm, at St. Pat’s School. Photo by Leif Norman
Monday, Jan. 30
Walk & Talk, 1 pm, LFCC
Gentle Yoga, 1:30 – 2 pm, ANFC
Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Toddler story time, 10:30 am, SunDog
Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library
Hall walking, 5:30 pm, AHS
ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm
Secret Safe workshop, Library (register 597-4406)
Wednesday, Feb. 1
NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393
NorWOSSA: QE II at AHS
Mom Fitness, 9:30 am, ANFC
Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog
Zumba, 11 am, Pioneer Ctr
St. Pat’s School open house, 2017 registration, 4 – 5:30 pm
TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC
Valentine craft for adults (door décor), Library, register 597-4406
Thursday, Feb. 2
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC
Hall walking, 5:30 pm, AHS
Healthy You, 6 pm, Family Health Team, Zuke Rd.
Science Club, ages 7+, Library (Reg. 597-4406)
Friday, Feb. 3
Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, North Star
St. Pat’s Theatre, Moana, 6:30 pm
Sunday, Feb. 5
Open cribbage, Legion, 12:30 pm
Monday, Feb. 6
NWOSSA Nordic Championship, Beaten Path trails
Walk & Talk, 1 pm, LFCC
Community food bank, 1 pm
Council meets, 4 pm
AES: Last Train to Nibroc (Manitoba Theatre Ctr), 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s