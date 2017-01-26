Snowarama #39 set to go Saturday

Prime snowmobiling conditions have the organizers of Atikokan’s 39th Snowarama ride for Easter Seals excited about this year’s event, Saturday, January 28.

While the ride has been at the mercy of weather conditions given some milder winters with less snowfall, all signs are pointing to a good ride this year.

With colder temperatures and plenty of snow, the SnoHo Club was able to get the groomer out in December and build a base on a new 143 km route.

“We were able to get most of the trails packed by the first week of January,” thanks to lots of volunteers and enough snow to groom the majority of trails over the Christmas holidays, said the Club’s Twila Smitsnuk.

“The entire [Snowarama] trail has been packed, and I’m positive that the trails will be great for the event. I’m pretty excited about it,” said Smitsnuk.

Riders who participate in the Easter Seals fundraiser this year will be able to experience a new route, a circle tour from Atikokan (the SnoHo Chalet at Charleson) to Browns’ Clearwater West Resort (hot dogs and chilli provided by the Kiwanis Club). Riders will return via a trail from Anne Bay Rd, continuing south alongside Turtle, Dovetail, Perch, and Chub lakes. The route will be a change from recent years where riders had to go up and return on the same trail, but Smitsnuk cautions riders to always be aware of oncoming traffic from other riders, particularly those who are not participating in the Snowarama.

To accommodate all types and ages of riders, and adapt to weather conditions, organizers have designated Browns’ Resort as the event’s destination, rather than White Otter Castle. However, if any sledders wish to continue on to the White Otter Castle (an added 27 km trek each way) they can let Snowarama organizers know when they register (registration is at the SnoHo Chalet, O’Brien Street Charleson Pit Friday 7-9 pm, and Saturday 9-11 am), and “we can try to link them up with someone else who is going, and has been up there before,” said Smitsnuk. “Going up to the Castle is absolutely not mandatory; it depends on the riders and their preferences.”

As always, participants are required to raise a minimum of $100 in pledges (and can register and accept pledges online at www.snowarama.org/locations/atikokan), and receive a free SnoHo trail permit for the day, free lunch and dinner.

The day ends with dinner at the Legion, courtesy of the Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Non-riders may purchase a ticket ($20 per person) for the dinner/dance by contacting the Snowarama chair Val Ekstrom at 597-4389. The evening will feature the usual line-up of awards, auction, and dance (music provided by DJ Nick Warren). Donations of new or gently used auction items are welcomed (contact Ekstrom).

The Atikokan Snowarama is now a 39 year tradition for the town, and continues as a partnership of the Kiwanis Club, Sno Ho Club, Legion, and Easter Seals.

“Funds raised at the 2017 Atikokan Snowarama will help provide children with physical disabilities with essential mobility and communication equipment, as well as summer camping opportunities at Easter Seals’ two fully accessible camps,” says Easter Seals. “It can cost families up to $40,000 a year to raise a child with a physical disability and most families can’t do it on their own. Your support is greatly appreciated.”

A tradition of giving, but also a great opportunity to reunite and get out on the trails, adds Smitsnuk. “We look forward to seeing friends from across the region and it’s also a real boost to our town’s economy during the winter months.”