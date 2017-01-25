Caribou Coach cuts back to one round-trip per week

Thunder Bay – Fort Frances – Thunder Bay bus route

Nearly a decade after it launched its Thunder Bay – Fort Frances service, Caribou Coach is experiencing a dramatic drop in ridership, and is cutting service to one round trip a week.

“We are down 55% over the past year; we were down 85% in the week before Christmas, usually one of our busiest times,” said owner Sandy Smith.

The scheduled round-trip service will be on Tuesdays, with the bus departing from Atikokan Newstand at 11:30 am for Fort Frances, and at 4 pm for Thunder Bay. Caribou will offer occasional express trips – one way service – that it will announce on-line, usually a week to a week and a half ahead of time. For instance, there will be a Thunder Bay to Fort Frances run on Thursday the 19th; it will leave Atikokan at 3:30 pm.

“I hear things are tough for the bus services in Southern Ontario, too,” he said. But Smith remains disappointed the service has never been as popular with customers as they indicated in surveys and community meetings he conducted when starting the service in 2008.

Competition from unlicenced carriers and other ‘under the radar’ ride services has been the hardest aspect of the business to deal with, he said.

“We follow letter of the law – all the rules and regulations. We are fully licenced and insured, and have made a big investment in our vehicles and fully trained and qualified drivers,” he said. “And we don’t get any assistance, from any government – municipal, provincial, or federal. All of our costs have to be recovered from the passengers who use the service.”

Smith worked closely with Common Voice Northwest last year, as it lobbied for subsidies for inter-city bus service for the Northwest. For a subsidy of about two million dollars a year, they calculated that existing carriers could introduce a much expanded daily service that would serve nearly every small community on Highways 11, 17, 72 , and 105, from Wawa to Red Lake.

“That’s peanuts compared to what the province is spending on MetroLinx – that’s the Go Transit service in southern Ontario – and even on Ontario Northland, which serves the Northeast.”

Common Voice Northwest pitched the proposal at province-wide hearings into the regulation of inter-city bus service. But it was not well received.

“They weren’t really interested,” said Smith. “What they want to do is de-regulate. They say that will introduce more competition and better service. Maybe that’s true in the south, where they have millions to draw from. But it won’t do anything here in the Northwest.”

Caribou Coach has been running a round-trip service, Thunder Bay to Fort Frances and back to Thunder Bay, three days a week (Sunday, Tuesday, and Friday) since about 2010. It had started with four day a week service, but cut back. It tried offering a van service when ridership was low, but that was not at all popular, and for the past year or so it has been running buses exclusively.

Smith said that if usage starts to pick up, the company will start running more scheduled trips. He said he was also willing to work with any community or organization that was interested in supporting a charter service, say for medical trips to the city.

For the latest express trip schedule, visit www.CaribouCoach.com, or check the company’s FaceBook page. It can also be reached toll-free at 1-866-935-2811.