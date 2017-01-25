Benefit dinner, auction, and more this Friday

The spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the family of liver transplant recipient Derek Grant will be an opportunity for Atikokanites to show their support, but also find out more about becoming an organ donor. It is set for Friday (January 27) at the Legion hall, starting at 5 pm.

The dinner will feature Trillium Gift of Life guest speaker and two-time liver transplant recipient Gary Cooper, who will share his own experiences as well as information on becoming a donor from 7 to 8 pm.

For those who have already made the decision to become a donor, “Gary will absolutely help anyone who wants to sign up [as a donor] right there [following his presentation]. It takes all of two minutes to sign up online,” said Tammy Faykes, sister-in-law to Derek Grant.

The community’s generosity continues to be much appreciated by Derek and Christine Grant and their family, said Faykes. They are truly touched. “Christine and Derek are just overwhelmed with gratitude for the kindness of everyone in the community.”

The funds will help the family with expenses associated with Derek’s liver failure and subsequent transplant in November. Since then, Christine has been at her husband’s side in London. However, just last week Derek was cleared by his medical team in London to be transferred to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, and in time, to the St. Joseph’s rehabilitation centre.

Derek’s physical condition had deteriorated so much by the time of his transplant that recovery has been a long haul, and while he has been undergoing intensive physical therapy, he is not yet strong enough to walk.

The recovery process will entail numerous trips back to London for follow-up, but being transferred so much closer to home means he will be able to see family and friends, said Faykes. “Derek misses his girls and the kids want to get their papa back. He is so excited to see everyone and he really just wants to get home [as soon as he can].”

The community has rallied around the family and support continues to come in many different ways, from donations to the auction (a fly-in trip, jewelry, artwork, gift certificates, and much, much more), practical assistance and most importantly, in concern and caring, she said.

As this Friday’s dinner approaches, “we have some amazing prizes donated, and I am super pumped,” said Faykes. She credits the efforts of the ‘working group’ of Liz Shine, Teresa Larson, Bridget Davidson, Renee Veran, Kathie Brigham, Lisa Johnson, Marie Cornell, Eve Shine, and the Legion and Legion Ladies Auxiliary for the help in numerous ways to organize the event, as well as to Jim Johnson who has stepped in to emcee the auction.

“They have been amazing, going above and beyond to put this together.”

Tickets are $10 per person for the dinner and if anyone wants to just attend Cooper’s presentation, they are welcome to do so as well, said Faykes.

Tickets are available at the Legion Club Room, Celestial Gold, Renee’s Cuts ‘n Curls, and the health unit.