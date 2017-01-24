Atikokan Hydro explains rate hike request

Atikokan Hydro wants to raise its residential distribution rate 16%, a move that would eat up about two-thirds of the electricity rebate just introduced by Ontario.

The increase would cost a typical residential customer using 750 kilowatt-hours just over $9 a month, starting in May.

Hydro must have the increase approved by the Ontario Energy Board, which held a community meeting into the proposal on Monday. That was an open session, held on-line and via tele-conference. OEB staff went over the rate application process, and Atikokan Hydro staff reviewed its case for an increase in the distribution rate.

This was an information meeting, designed to let the public know the OEB was considering allowing Atikokan Hydro to increase its rates. Later this month, the OEB is expected to announce a full hearing into the application, a hearing that is likely to be conducted through written presentations. A final decision by OEB isn’t likely until the spring.

Public comment on the proposal is still welcome; contact the OEB or Atikokan Hydro for details on how to submit that comment.

Hydro’s case

Atikokan Hydro says it needs about $140,000 more to run the distribution system here.

The local distribution company has outlined an aggressive program of capital investment to maintain its large (92 km of lines) electrical network. It is seeking an annual increase of $63,000 to cover capital purchases over the coming years (a digger derrick and service trucks are the immediate needs), as well as pole (Atikokan Hydro has 1,327 poles) and Smart Meter replacements. (The Smart Meter replacements will start in 2019.)

It is also seeking $67,000 in increases to cover a rise in operations, maintenance, and administration costs. The biggest part of this is related to salary increases for its eight staff. But Hydro is also facing increases in Smart Meter service costs (this demand management tool has proven to be more complex operationally than anticipated), as well as other regulatory requirement costs.

Residential customers will bear the biggest share of the increase, if it is granted by the OEB.

Overall, the rate proposal would increase the total distribution charge by 10.3%. Residential users get a 16% increase because they will have to cover rate decreases for certain commercial classes and for street lights. The OEB sets caps on rates that can be charged for each class of customers, and the distribution rates charged some commercial classes and for street lights are over those caps.

Atikokan Hydro CEO Jen Wiens said this factor accounts for about $2 of the $9 increase that the typical residential user will see.

There is another change affecting the bills: the move to standard distribution charges. It used to be that a larger portion of distribution costs were recovered with levies on the amount of power used – so the more power used, the greater the distribution charge. The OEB is moving Ontario to a standard rate system, wherein residential customers pay the same distribution charge. Atikokan Hydro is over 90% of the way there now – less than ten percent of the distribution charges it collects are tied to the amount of power used by the customer.

The decline in the Atikokan residential customer base contributes to the operating cost pressures the local distribution company faces. In 2012, when Hydro last went through this rate review process, it 1,424 residential customers. It was down to 1,397 in 2016, and expects to fall to 1,389 this year.

That steady decline – now continuous for over 35 years – means there are fewer people to pay for the distribution system, which has only gotten older (not smaller) during those years.

An increase in the large commercial-industrial sector – primarily the revival of the in-town mill – has helped Atikokan Hydro’s bottom line. It is actually selling 20% more power today than it was in 2012.

The company, which is wholly owned by the Town, continues to see slow but steady improvement in its overall financial situation. And it scores well on the provincially-mandated Scorecard program, which attempts to measure its overall effectiveness. (The most recent Scorecard report covers 2015, and is available at https://athydro.com.)

Follow the bouncing bill…

Last year, the province announced an eight percent rebate on residential electricity bills as a way to ease the pressure of rising energy costs. The rebates started January 1, meaning for most consumers they will appear on February electricity bills.

For a residential user who consumes 750 kwh per month, the 8% rebate amounts to $11.91.

So here is what Atikokan electricity bills will look like for that 750kwh user, if the OEB approves Atikokan Hydro’s latest rate application:

for power used in December 2016: $168.27

for power used in January, 2017: $154.81

for power used in May, 2017: $164.00

Your electricity bill: Who gets what

There are several elements to every electricity bill. They are: