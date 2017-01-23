Obituary: Janet ‘Rae’ Goodman

Janet ‘Rae’ Goodman

Janet ‘Rae’ Goodman (née Weldon), 69, passed away peacefully with family by her side on December 24, 2016. She was born December 9, 1947 to the late Lorne and Wendy Weldon.

She was the loving mother of Patty (Dale), Lorne (Louisa), Bill (Tanya), and Lindsay (Cory), and will also be missed by grandchildren Brandon, Miranda, Kenzie, Katie, and Davis, and sisters Lois (Gerald) and Sandy (Dale). Rae was pre-deceased by her husband Louis, her sister Roberta, children Denise and Lindy, and grandson Grayson.

A memorial service was held at Oshawa Funeral Home Chapel, January 7. Memorial donations to the Lakeridge Health Foundation – Cancer Care (foundation@lakeridgehealth.on.ca) would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.OshawaFuneralHome.com.