Obituary: Hilda Heist

Hilda Heist

The family of Hildegard Heist (née Hercher) is saddened to announce Hilda’s passing on December 26, 2016, at the Atikokan General Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Hilda was born on June 27, 1921, to Cacilie and Eckhardt Hercher in Kalbach, Germany. She was raised in Kalbach, where she attended school and met Christian Bloesser. Hilda and Christian had two boys; Harold and Gerald. The unfortunate duties of war called Christian Bloesser and Eckhardt Hercher to task; neither returned home after the war ended.

In 1945, Hans Heist was released from the responsibilities of war and returned to Kalbach, where he grew up as a young man. Hans and Hilda were long time classmates. In 1950, Hilda was united in marriage with the love of her life, Hans Heist. Hilda and Hans lived in Bonames, Germany, until they immigrated to Canada in April, 1957, with their sons, Harold and Gerald. Hilda became a Canadian citizen on May 26, 1966.

Hilda and Hans settled in Campbellville, Ontario, where they built their home, which they enjoyed for many years. Hilda was the neighbourhood babysitter, and an active member of the Nassagaweya Women’s Institute, while Hans was a lathe operator, manufacturing crank shafts for large ships. In their sixties, Hilda and Hans, with their love of nature, would go on 200 mile canoe trips in Quetico Provincial Park.

In the fall of 1996, Hilda and Hans move to Thunder Bay, Ontario. On December 7, 1998, Hans passed away following a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Hilda was a long-time, active member of the Alzheimer’s Society of Thunder Bay.

Hilda loved being with her family, enjoying her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Hilda is lovingly remembered by son Gerald (Marcia), daughter-in-law Eleanor, grandsons Byron (Jodi), Vincent (Krisztina), and David (Janet); great-grandchildren Chantal (Jesse), Myranda, Krista (Nate), Maxwell, Nate, Aaron (Kristy) and Kristin (Andrew); and great-great-grandchildren Kellan and Isaac, as well as Nicola Richardson, whom she truly loved as her own “baby girl”. Hilda will also be fondly remembered by friends and relatives in Canada and Germany.

Hilda was predeceased by husband Hans, son Harold and daughter-in-law Eva Bloesser. A funeral was held January 7; Hilda will be laid to rest, reunited with her husband Hans, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Thunder Bay. In lieu of flower, the family would like those who wish to honour Hilda’s life, to spend time with an elderly friend or loved one.