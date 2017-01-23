Obituary: Connie Carlson

Connie Carlson

With very heavy hearts, the family of Connie Carlson, announce her passing on January 5, 2017 in Colborne, Ontario.

Connie was an only child, born in Winnipeg. Growing up, she was active in many things including music, dancing, and pageants (which she won). Her family eventually moved to Atikokan, where she met and married Dick and had her two cherished boys. Her family was her life.

Almost 50 years of fond memories and hard work (her energy and strength were endless) remain at Perch Lake, where much of her time was spent with Dick and her boys, and later her grandchildren. She worked many years at Canada Post, and will be remembered for her kindness and generosity to all who entered there. Family and friends will remember her most dearly for her love of letter writing, incredible cooking and delectable baking. And she could mend or make just about anything. She was a loyal, kind, beautiful, generous, loving person who always put others first. She will be missed by many, near and far, as she made friends and touched hearts wherever she went.

She sadly leaves behind Dick, her husband of 54 years, sons, Eric (Ingrid) and Rick (Nikki), and four beautiful granddaughters and two great-granddaughters.

As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a family service will be held at a later date. In her memory, please be kind to others and give to anyone in need.