Gas price hike fuels concern

Gas prices in Atikokan and Thunder Bay have climbed twenty cents during the past month, and that has prompted Mayor Dennis Brown to call for the province to take action to cap prices here.

The average price for a litre of gas in Thunder Bay on December 12 was 99.3¢; on January 3 it was $1.196. The posted price in Atikokan on December 12 was $1.069; Thursday it was up to $1.289.

“People in small towns like Atikokan and all of Northern Ontario who already pay higher costs for goods will see these costs increase because the costs of transporting these goods has now increased,” he wrote in a letter to Premier Wynne.

“Atikokan and all of Northern Ontario needs your government to take action now to reduce the price of gasoline at the pumps and put a cap on what is charged for a litre of gas at the pumps in Atikokan and all of Northern Ontario. We can’t continue to proceed in the present manner as more jobs will be lost and the economy will decline.”

Other than by reducing the tax component of gasoline – Ontario collects 25 to 30 cents on every litre sold – Ontario has no real way of controlling gas prices. And the province has no direct control over regional variations in gas prices; about all it could do to relieve the burden of higher energy prices in the North would be to provide some sort of tax rebate to Northerners.

Relatively speaking, current gas prices here are not at all unusual. Compared to U.S. gas prices, and the historical differences in gas prices between the Northwest and the rest of the province, and between Thunder Bay and Atikokan, they are pretty much where they have been for the past decade.

Across the province, gas prices were on the rise the last two weeks of 2016: from $1.029 on December 12 to $1.09 on the 28th. They were expected to rise another five cents a litre when Ontario’s new cap-and-trade system came into effect on January 1; the net change – a rise of 5.7¢ – was a little higher, as the market price of gasoline continued to climb.

(The cap-and-trade system is part of this Liberal government’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and thus slow the impact of global climate change. The plan has been in the works for well over a year, and was a key component of the Liberals’ election platform.)

In the U.S., gas prices have risen almost ten percent since November 28 (from US$2.27 per US gallon to US$2.3485 per US gallon), according to the American Energy Information Administration. Apply that rate of increase to the average Ontario price of November 28 ($1.00), and you get a market-based increase of 9.5¢ for a gas price of $1.095. Add the five cents from the new carbon tax, and the price per litre goes to $1.145 – remarkably close to the Ontario average of $1.147 on January 3.

Over the past ten years, gas prices have averaged about 7.4 cents more per litre in Thunder Bay compared to the average price in Southern Ontario (chart). And over the past three months, they have averaged five cents more per litre in Atikokan compared to Thunder Bay (see Gas Lines in past Progress editions).

So the current pricing situation isn’t far off what it has been all along. The Ontario average is $1.147. Add the 7.4¢ Thunder Bay premium and the 5¢ Atikokan premium and you get $1.271 – not far off the current $128.9.