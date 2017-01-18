Mayor appeals to PM Trudeau on arena-pool funding

The Town is taking its case for federal support for the arena-pool project right to the top.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mayor Brown detailed the Town’s frustration with the way its application for FedNor funding was handled. Over 2014-15, the Town applied to FedNor for a million dollars to help fund the $5.5 million project.

At first, FedNor rejected the application, saying it didn’t meet its mandate for creating and supporting economic development opportunities. But in its design of the project, the Town had worked with FedNor and AEDC officials to specifically include economic development components. The Town went back to FedNor and in April, 2015, the agency agreed to reconsider the application. A short while later, officials confirmed the application had made it through the agency’s vetting process – it met all requirements.

While this was happening, the feds, under PM Harper, created the Canada 150 Community Infrastucture program, promising $150 million over two years for improving municipal arenas, parks, and community centres. Town officials contacted Fednor about this program, and were advised the Town should stick with its FedNor application, and to forego Canada 150, where the maximum grant was $500,000.

FedNor funding had fallen dramatically during the PM Harper years, and when the Liberals retook power in late October 2015, there was confidence its funding levels would be restored.

They weren’t.

In September, 2016, FedNor advised Atikokan would get no funding under the Northern Ontario Development Program. The Town immediately appealed, and at the same time submitted an application for $500,000 under the Canada 150 program.

The FedNor appeal was rejected. “Demand for funding… currently exceeds available budgets,” FedNor advised on December 7.

And so was Atikokan’s Canada 150 application for $500,000. While the Town was waiting to hear on its FedNor application, the feds (under PM Trudeau) changed the rules on the Canada 150 program. “In order to help as many Northern Ontario communities as possible, it was determined in early 2016 that the program would fund only one project per applicant, to a maximum of $100,000,” advised Lisa Setlakwe of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

In his letter, Mayor Brown told the Prime Minister that Atikokan had made all of its applications under the guidance and advice of federal officials, and that as a result it has been left out in the cold on this project.

The Town has filed a new application with the Canada 150 program, this time for $100,000 for repairs to the arena roof. That application “is still under review and a decision is expected soon”, advised Setlakwe on December 7.