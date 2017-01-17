Cisco harvest at Prairie Portage leads to US Fish & Wildlife raids, seizures

Canada and Quetico Park are in the middle of a complex story playing out now in Northern Minnesota.

Agents from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service raided three bait shops in the Ely area and seized over 1,300 dozen frozen ciscoes – a popular bait fish – on December 1.

It appears now those ciscoes may have been caught in Canadian waters, and that this is what prompted the Fish and Wildlife action.

The Ely Echo carried a front page story on the raid, focusing on The Great Outdoors, an Ely shop run by Jim Maki. He told the Echo the agents asked repeatedly if the ciscoes were caught in Canadian waters. They came armed with search warrants, and took away four years of business tax records in addition to the 500-plus packages of frozen ciscoes (half a dozen to a package) he had on hand. The ciscoes sell for about $5 to $7 (US) per half dozen.

Raids were also conducted at LaTourellâ€™s Resort on Moose Lake and Dave Dufresne of Ely.

The ciscoes were caught in November at Prairie Portage, where the Basswood River empties into Basswood Lake. The west side of the river is U.S. territory; the east side is Canadian territory.

On December 17, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported that documents filed in U.S. District Court indicate the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been investigating the cisco harvest since at least 2012, and that it has collected evidence American bait fishers caught ciscoes in Canadian waters, in violation of the Lacey Act, a century-old anti-trafficking law designed to protect wildlife.

The Fish and Wildlife Service claims the ciscoes were caught using seine nets right in front of the ranger cabin at Prairie Portage, and that there was a camera hidden at the cabin that recorded the catch. Fish and Wildlife agents also observed the catch while hidden in the bush.

The court documents did note that the bait fishers involved were licenced to commercially harvest ciscoes in Minnesota waters. They also indicated the Ontario MNRF and the RCMP were involved in the probe, in addition to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Duluth Police.

The story gets more complicated when the history of cisco harvest in northern Minnesota is considered. The U.S. Forest Service has been fighting for years to end the practice. It says the commercial harvest of cisco in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) is a clear violation of the Wilderness Act.

US Senator Amy Klouchar and US Representative Rick Nolan interceded in 2015 and won a two-year reprieve for the cisco harvest, which they termed critical for bait shop owners and sport anglers in the region. They aimed to give operators time to find an alternate location for the harvest. Rep. Nolan is also working to amend the BWCA Wildlife Act to permit the cisco harvest at Prairie Portage.

So, while the Forest Service hasnâ€™t yet been able to close the door completely on the cisco harvest, the work of the US Fish and Wildlife Service would seem to have rendered the harvest a money loser for those involved, at least this year.