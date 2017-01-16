Obituary: John Henry Adams

James Henry Adams

James Henry Adams, 71, passed away peacefully with family by his side in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Saturday, December 17, 2016.

James was born on September 2, 1945 in Fort Frances, Ontario. He moved to Atikokan in 1954 where he attended elementary and high school. His career took him into mechanics for heavy equipment.

Jim was a good man in every way with a great sense of humour. He loved his cabin at Rainy Lake, spending time with his family, travelling, and his greatest joy was his dog Dusty. In the early years he raced stock cars and snowmobiles, winning numerous trophies.

Jimbo will be sadly missed by his stepchildren: Terry (Robinson) and Charlie Rounds of Fort Frances, Billy and Dwayne Robinson of Cranbrook, BC, and Tracy (Robinson) and Dwayne DeGagne of Fort Frances; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchild and great grandchild; and brother-in-law Jack Russow.

Jim will be lovingly remembered by his sister Linda (George) Telge, niece Vanessa Adams, niece Holly Adams (all of Saskatoon, SK), nephew Jamie (Garda) Knorr, niece Janice Knorr, Karen (Regan) Bolduc (all of of Thunder Bay), and nephew Kevin (Andreja) Knorr of Vancouver.

He was pre-deceased by his spouse Monique Robinson, both parents James and Anna Adams, brother William Adams, sister Carol Knorr, sister-in-law Rajanne Russow, and Moniqueâ€™s parents Evelyn and Ernie Toffan.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences to Jimâ€™s family may be made at www.HarbourviewFuneral.ca