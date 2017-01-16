Obituary: Florence Verin

Florence Verin

With great sadness, the family of Florence Lillian Verin (née Goode) announces her passing at Wilson Memorial General Hospital in Marathon, Ontario on December 28, 2016 at the age of 84.

Florence was born in London, Ontario on March 22, 1932, the youngest of seven siblings. At age 18 Florence moved to northern Ontario, eventually settling in Atikokan and marrying her husband Alfeo on May 12, 1962. They were happily married for 48 years until his passing in 2010.

They lived in Atikokan for 25 years where they raised their children and enjoyed many good times with the Campagnolos and other good friends. In 1985 they moved to Marathon for work at Hemlo, then to Manitouwadge in 1997 on their retirement. They lived there for ten years where Florence was a member of the Golden Age Club. To be closer to family they returned to Marathon in 2007. Florence enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing, bowling, dancing, and being surrounded by family and friends.

Florence is survived by her daughter Wendy (Mike); sons Riccardo (Paula) and Dario (Nikki); grandchildren Kim (Mike), Janet (Brian), Rory (Babes), Jeffrey, Allison, Jeffrey, and Terry; great-grandchildren Shaina, Paige, Tyson, and Tristan; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by her parents Lily and George; her siblings Rachel, Alice, Loretta, Reg, George and Fred; and her husband Alfeo.

As per Florence’s request, a private family memorial will occur at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Florence’s memory to your local hospital, or charity of your choice.