Events calendar: January 16 forward
Annette Caron won the AHS French class cultural trip draw, worth $1,480. It was a half-and-half draw, licence M793401.
Monday, Jan. 16
Council meets, 11 am (in camera; open committee-of-the-whole follows)
Community food bank, 1 pm
Walk & Talk, 1 pm, LFCC
Gentle Yoga, 1:30 – 2 pm, ANFC
Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Toddler story time, 10:30 am, SunDog
Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library
Hall walking, 5:30 pm, AHS
ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm
Wednesday, Jan. 18
NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393
Optometrist 1-800-560-8752
Mom Fitness, 9:30 am, ANFC
Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog
Zumba, 11 am, Pioneer Ctr
TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC
Thursday, Jan. 19
Optometrist 1-800-560-8752
Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC
Community food bank, 1 pm
Hall walking, 5:30 pm, AHS
Healthy You, 6 pm, Family Health Team, Zuke Rd.
Friday, Jan. 20
Outers day trip
Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, North Star
Tai Chi, 11 am, Pioneer Ctr
Pioneer Centre open house, 2 pm.
Saturday, January 21
Literacy Day pancake breakfast, free, Community Fellowship (Front St.), 10 am
Sunday, Jan. 22
Open cribbage, Legion, 12:30 pm
Monday, Jan. 23
Faith Lutheran Food Bank 1-2 pm
Walk & Talk, 1 pm, LFCC
Council meets, 4 pm
AES: Everything Fitz, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s
Jan. 24 – RPN info session, 1 pm, AGH boardroom (Con College)
Jan. 25 – ACES: Majinx, 6:30 pm, AHS
Jan. 27 – PD Day, all schools
Family Literacy Day
MP Rusnak Town Hall, 4:30 pm, AEDC
Benefit dinner (and more!), Grant family, 5-7 pm, Legion Hall
Jan. 28 – Snowarama Ride for Easter Seals
Jan. 30 – Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm
Feb. 1 – NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393
NorWOSSA: QE II at AHS
St. Pat’s School open house, 2017 registration, 4 – 5:30 pm
Feb. 6 – AES: Last Train to Nibroc (Manitoba Theatre Ctr), 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s
Feb. 7 – NorWOSSA: WFB at AHS
Feb. 8 – NorWOSSA: Ignace at AHS
Feb. 9-10 – Outers overnight trip
Feb. 10 – Candlelight Ski (snowshoers and walkers welcome), 6:45 pm, Little Falls RC
SnoHo 50th anniversary weekend
Feb. 11 – Chocolate Cup, Nordic trails
SnoHo Royalty Pageant
Feb. 13 – Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm
Feb. 15 – NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393
Feb. 20 – SnoHo Family Daty
Feb. 25 – TransCanada Loppet, Little Falls
Feb. 20 – Family Day
Feb. 23-24 – Outers overnight trip
Feb. 27 – Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm
Feb. 28 – ACES: Axis Theatre, 6:30 pm, AHS
Mar. 7 – AES: Confessions of a Red-headed Coffee Shop Girl, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s
Mar. 11 – 19 – March Break
Apr. 14 – Good Friday
Apr. 24 – AES: Folk quintet Union Duke, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s
Apr. 26 – ACES: TerZetto, 6:30 pm, AHS
May 2 – Rainy River DSB meets, AHS
May 22 – Victoria Day
June 9 – PD Day, all schools
June 17 – Northwest Catholic DSB meets, St. Pat’s
June 22 – Last day of school
Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion