Events calendar: January 16 forward

Annette Caron won the AHS French class cultural trip draw, worth $1,480. It was a half-and-half draw, licence M793401.

Monday, Jan. 16

Council meets, 11 am (in camera; open committee-of-the-whole follows)

Community food bank, 1 pm

Walk & Talk, 1 pm, LFCC

Gentle Yoga, 1:30 – 2 pm, ANFC

Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Toddler story time, 10:30 am, SunDog

Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library

Hall walking, 5:30 pm, AHS

ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm

Wednesday, Jan. 18

NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393

Optometrist 1-800-560-8752

Mom Fitness, 9:30 am, ANFC

Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog

Zumba, 11 am, Pioneer Ctr

TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC

Thursday, Jan. 19

Optometrist 1-800-560-8752

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC

Community food bank, 1 pm

Hall walking, 5:30 pm, AHS

Healthy You, 6 pm, Family Health Team, Zuke Rd.

Friday, Jan. 20

Outers day trip

Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, North Star

Tai Chi, 11 am, Pioneer Ctr

Pioneer Centre open house, 2 pm.

Saturday, January 21

Literacy Day pancake breakfast, free, Community Fellowship (Front St.), 10 am

Sunday, Jan. 22

Open cribbage, Legion, 12:30 pm

Monday, Jan. 23

Faith Lutheran Food Bank 1-2 pm

Walk & Talk, 1 pm, LFCC

Council meets, 4 pm

AES: Everything Fitz, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Jan. 24 – RPN info session, 1 pm, AGH boardroom (Con College)

Jan. 25 – ACES: Majinx, 6:30 pm, AHS

Jan. 27 – PD Day, all schools

Family Literacy Day

MP Rusnak Town Hall, 4:30 pm, AEDC

Benefit dinner (and more!), Grant family, 5-7 pm, Legion Hall

Jan. 28 – Snowarama Ride for Easter Seals

Jan. 30 – Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm

Feb. 1 – NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393

NorWOSSA: QE II at AHS

St. Pat’s School open house, 2017 registration, 4 – 5:30 pm

Feb. 6 – AES: Last Train to Nibroc (Manitoba Theatre Ctr), 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Feb. 7 – NorWOSSA: WFB at AHS

Feb. 8 – NorWOSSA: Ignace at AHS

Feb. 9-10 – Outers overnight trip

Feb. 10 – Candlelight Ski (snowshoers and walkers welcome), 6:45 pm, Little Falls RC

SnoHo 50th anniversary weekend

Feb. 11 – Chocolate Cup, Nordic trails

SnoHo Royalty Pageant

Feb. 13 – Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm

Feb. 15 – NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393

Feb. 20 – SnoHo Family Daty

Feb. 25 – TransCanada Loppet, Little Falls

Feb. 20 – Family Day

Feb. 23-24 – Outers overnight trip

Feb. 27 – Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm

Feb. 28 – ACES: Axis Theatre, 6:30 pm, AHS

Mar. 7 – AES: Confessions of a Red-headed Coffee Shop Girl, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Mar. 11 – 19 – March Break

Apr. 14 – Good Friday

Apr. 24 – AES: Folk quintet Union Duke, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Apr. 26 – ACES: TerZetto, 6:30 pm, AHS

May 2 – Rainy River DSB meets, AHS

May 22 – Victoria Day

June 9 – PD Day, all schools

June 17 – Northwest Catholic DSB meets, St. Pat’s

June 22 – Last day of school

Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion