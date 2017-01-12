AGH Foundation salutes supporters

The AGH Foundation presented the hospital with $80,000 in December, to help it furnish and equip the new acute care wing. Foundation chair Cheryl Fairbairn presented the big cheque to hospital CEO Doug Moynihan



The Atikokan General Hospital Foundation introduced three new members – Robin Johnson, Tina Selman, and Marlene Davidson – at its annual Celebration of Friends in the extended care wing lounge on December 1.

They join chair Cheryl Fairbairn, Linda Lindsay, Donna Doucette, Kim Cross, Shirley Rasinaho, and Joan McIntosh, on the charitable arm of the Atikokan hospital. The Foundation was created in 2004 to make sure donors could have a say in how their gifts were used. (Prior to 2004, donations went into the general fund, where they could have been diverted to regular operational spending, per provincial policy, in years whent he hospital ran a deficit.)

About 100 were on hand for the Celebration, which is really the Foundation’s way of saying thank you to its many supporters. The Singing Friends led everyone in carols, and the Foundation laid out a big table full of goodies. Mayor Brown brought greetings from the Town, and Sally Burns from MPP Bill Mauro.

Cheryl Fairbairn, acting as emcee, recognized two dozen donors, both individuals and firms, who made the Foundation’s major donations list for the year from November 1, 2015 to October 31, 2016.

Platinum: Estate of Evelyn Ashford

Gold: Marlene Davidson, Don Hill

Silver: Robert Herrmann, Ian & Joan Campbell, BMO Nesbitt Burns, Kasian Architecture, MF Jones Acoustics, Venasky-Pouru Electric, OPG: Employees of Atikokan Generating Station, Kim & Lanny Cross, Doug Moynihan, Georgette Rawlings, Joerg Bartsch, Rentech, OPG: Capital Projects

Bronze: Annette Williams (Alan Williams Memorial Golf), Ed Enge, Mary Wasylenki, Walter Kristjanson. Ontario Power Generation, Randy Beyer, Down Wash Holdings, Erling & Audrey Johnson