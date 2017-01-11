ANFC welcomes new executive director

Sarah Laurich, the new executive director at the Atikokan Native Friendship Centre, with the Northwest Eagle Staff. The Staff, which represents a special prayer and dream for the eight Friendship Centres in the northwest to create support, harmony, and partnerships within their communities, is on loan here for 44 days.

Since she was appointed in late November, life has been “glorious chaos,” she says with a laugh: training in Toronto, meeting with other community agencies, and preparation for a board-led strategic planning program.

Laurich and family (husband Dave, sons Connor and Aidan) moved to Atikokan from the Bruce Peninsula, on Lake Huron over a year ago.

Laurich had been on contract with the Atikokan Family Health Team, working on both finance and human resources. Her work and education background is broad, in those fields, and legal services.

Her first career was in security with several law firms, the Workplace Safety Insurance Board, and Best Buy stores. She worked as an investigator and as a security officer, as well as training and managing new personnel. Not fitting the stereotypical image of an intimidating security guard was “very advantageous” in de-escalating conflicts that arise in the line of work, she said.

When she became a mother, Laurich began seeking a “more Mom occupation”, so she returned to school to become a legal assistant, and then worked with a law firm in downtown Toronto.

When the family moved to the Bruce Peninsula (where Dave worked for OPG before transferring to the Atikokan GS), Laurich managed a medical clinic and did billing for the local hospital, before starting her own consulting and billing business for hospitals across the province.

While she certainly has the managerial and business experience, Laurich also brings some insight and understanding of Indigenous culture and issues to her ANFC role, given her own upbringing in the Sudbury area.

Laurich moved there from Ireland as a child in the 1980s when her father, a professional chef, took a role at Cambrian College as a culinary professor.

“He got very involved in the native community there, and has written a lot of the curriculum regarding Anishinabe foods,” while working closely with the Aboriginal education centre at the college, she said.

“I grew up being immersed in native culture, our summers were spent at PowWows,” said Laurich, adding that her upbringing also helped her start to understand racism and other issues Canada’s Indigenous people face.

She just wrapped up a week in Toronto for a packed training schedule hosted by the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres.

“I was absolutely blown away by the support the OFIFC provides in terms of finding funding and support, and solutions to issues that arise.”

One of the ANFC board’s priorities is to share this area’s Anishinabe culture with all Atikokanites through hosting community events. Plans include regular hot meals, including an Aboriginal feast later this month.

As part of increasing awareness, Laurich hopes to have an ANFC website in operation soon. (She plans to offer a community-wide competition for the centre’s new logo.)

Laurich has already begun working with agencies here to identify existing services, identify where needs exist, and how agencies can share services and resources to best meet their clients’ needs.

“We’ve already had meetings and some exciting discussion. We are sharing a lot of issues that we have the ability to help each other with.”

She added that the centre will also host a community engagement session with ANFC members and the community-at-large, to hear feedback on how the centre does, and how it can benefit its members and the community.

Efforts to reach out to the community seem to be validated by the spontaneous offering of the Northwest Eagle Staff to the ANFC from Sioux Lookout’s Gamik Friendship Centre.

The staff represents a special prayer and dream for Friendship Centres in the Northwest to create support, harmony, and partnerships within their communities.

It has eight coloured ribbons and eagle feathers symbolizing the centres in the northwest, and requires a morning smudging ceremony for each of the 44 days it is on loan here. Laurich said receiving this token at this time is very much an honour. The Staff, “is absolutely beautiful and steeped in meaning,” she said

As for forging personal connection to the community of Atikokan, Laurich said she and her family love the outdoors, and the plentiful wilderness near at hand. And there’s the community itself: “I fell in love with the freedom and safety our children have here, and there lots of services geared to families, especially for a community of this size. They have fought to keep some amazing things.”

When Laurich isn’t snowmobiling or some other outdoor sport she is also into photography and a variety of art mediums, including weaving.