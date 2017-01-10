Obituary: Russ Waldie

Russ Waldie

With sadness, the family of William Russell Waldie announces his passing Friday, December 23, 2016 at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Thunder Bay.

Born May 26, 1919 in Roblin Manitoba, Russ spent his early years on the Waldie farm near Holmfield, Manitoba. With the outbreak of WWII, he joined the RCAF and was overseas for two years (1942-44) serving as a navigator, flying sorties in Britain, Ireland, and Burma.

He married his wife Hazel August 2, 1942 and after the war they settled in Atikokan, Ontario, where they raised their three children. Russ was an active member of the community, involved in the United Church, Kiwanis, the Legion, and developing the Atikokan Ski Hill. He loved skiing and flying having co-owed a small airplane. He worked for North American Lumber, Investors Group and was manager of the Atikokan Airport before he and Hazel retired to Comox, BC. They enjoyed the warmer climate and making new friends. Russ was active in the church and enjoyed singing in the choir. He both downhill and cross-country skied at Mount Washington well into his eighties.

His real passion in life was his music. From his teen years when he learned to play the piano, he was involved in playing for dances, in Manitoba, in Atikokan, and in Comox/Courtenay. He also played the trumpet and was called upon to play Taps at Remembrance Day services both in Atikokan and in BC. Even into his later years he continued to play at seniors’ homes with his other band members.

Because of increasing dementia, he moved to Thunder Bay in 2012 to an apartment at Chartwell Select. He entertained other residents there playing the baby grand piano in the dining room. Others would join him around the piano and sing well-loved songs of the past. After moving to Hogarth Riverview Manor in March 2016, he continued to play the piano. Unfortunately, after a broken hip and a stroke in the past year, his life took a downward turn. Unable to play at the piano very well, he still enjoyed singing along as best he could to songs from his song book.

He is survived by his children Brent (Kathryn) of Surrey, BC, Douglas of Nym Lake (Atikokan), and Adele (Robin) Crowley of Thunder Bay; six grandchildren Cameron of Shirley BC, Amanda (Ryan) of Toronto, Megan (Brad) of Caledonia, NS, Sean of Vancouver, James of Toronto, and Brent of Kingston; and four great grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister-in-law Ellen of Winnipeg, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was pre-deceased by his wife Hazel in 1998, a sister Janet in infancy, three brothers Dave, Bob, and Murray, and sisters-in-law Madelaine and Dorothy.

Cremation has taken place and interment of his ashes will take place in Manitoba at a later date. Should friends desire, donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be appreciated. Please sign the online condolences at EverestOfThunderBay.com

His music has stopped but the memory of it will live on in many hearts.