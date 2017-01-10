A frigid Christmas bird count

Purple Finch – The raspberry-red males look like very small male Pine Grosbeaks. The females are brown and heavily streaked. PHOTO BY DAVE ELDER

After several years of relatively benign weather on the day of the annual Atikokan Christmas Bird Count, we paid the piper on December 14, when the 49th count was held. I arose to a thermometer showing -23C. That wasn’t too bad but the wildly-swaying tree tops in the back yard did not bode well. The temperature never varied all day but the 30 to 40 kmh. winds made it difficult for any walking we did. In the past counts have been carried out in much colder temperatures but with no wind and were therefore manageable. The early-morning start at the town land fill was really difficult but the usual common Ravens and Bald Eagles seemed nowhere near as uncomfortable as we were.

Nonetheless we had an excellent count with a total of 26 species recorded by feeder watchers and two parties in the field. Winter finches were present in good numbers with lots of Purple Finches and Pine Grosbeaks visiting the many bird feeders in town. We found a small flock of White-winged Crossbills in some tall spruce trees along north O’Brien Street, climbing acrobatically among the numerous cones at the tops of the trees. Crossbills are appropriately named. The ends of their bill are crossed, like a pair of bent scissors. This allows the birds to lever up the scales on unopened spruce and pine cones and extract the seeds with their tongue. When feeding, the birds cling to the cones or nearby branches sideways and even upside down, looking like miniature parrots. Crossbills are rarely seen on our counts. They are very nomadic birds with flocks wandering widely across the country in search of seeding conifers. If they find a really abundant seed source, they will often stay there and will even breed in winter, feeding their young on the readily available food.

Other birds of note included Boreal Chickadee, Bohemian Waxwing, White-breasted Nuthatch, and Common Grackle.

As usual, feeder watchers contributed the majority of birds counted and a big “thank you” goes out to Lyn Williams, Betty and Jerry Zajac, Walter Krisjanson, Joan Kimberley, Mary Elder, Mary Kerr, Sue Goudette, Darrin Rusnik, Hank Smit, Dave Lyons, Gary Parker, Max Clement, Bob Burns, Doug Newman and Mike Sorensen.

This year, Brian Ratcliff and Brian Moore came in from Thunder Bay and, together with Michael Dawber from Fort Frances and I, we spent the day checking out the part of the count area outside of town. Their help was greatly appreciated and with an extra field team, we covered considerably more ground. Of course we froze but a delicious lunch of hot wild rice soup prepared by Mary put us back in good shape for the afternoon. Michael also provided some of the excellent photographs for this article.

There is absolutely no truth to the rumor that Gary Parker stole Heather Maynard’s White-breasted Nuthatch.

The uniquely crossed bill tips of the White-winged Crossbill allow this winter wanderer to extract the seeds from unopened spruce and pine cones. PHOTO BY MACHAEL DAWBER

Here is the list of birds counted: Common Goldeneye – 10, Ruffed Grouse – 2, Bald Eagle – 30, Downy Woodpecker -18, Hairy Woodpecker – 19, Pileated Woodpecker – 1, Gray Jay – 19, Blue Jay – 60, American Crow – 14, Common Raven – 374, Black-capped Chickadee – 140, Boreal Chickadee – 1, Red-breasted Nuthatch – 30, White-breasted Nuthatch – 2, European Starling – 11, Bohemian Waxwing – 14, White-throated Sparrow – 3, Dark-eyed Junco – 6, Common Grackle – 2, Pine Grosbeak – 290, Purple Finch – 97, White-winged Crossbill – 15 Common Redpoll – 14, Pine Siskin – 7, American Goldfinch – 36, Evening Grosbeak – 21

Total Species – 26 Total Individuals – 1249