Events calendar: January 9 forward

Monday, Jan. 9

Faith Lutheran Food Bank 1-2 pm

Walk & Talk, 1 pm, LFCC

Council meets, 4 pm

OEB hearing on Atikokan Hydro rate increase, 6:30 pm (attend by phone or on-line)

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Toddler story time, 10:30 am, SunDog

Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library

NorWOSSA: TA at AHS

Hall walking, 5:30 pm, AHS

Wednesday, Jan. 11

NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393

Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog

TOPS meets, 4 pm, RUC

Conservation Club annual meeting, 7 pm, hatchery

Thursday, Jan. 12

Resistance Bands, 1 pm, RUC

Hall walking, 5:30 pm, AHS

Healthy You, 6 pm, Family Health Team, Zuke Rd.

Friday, Jan. 13

Outers day trip

Music & Movement for pre-schoolers, 10:30 am, Now at North Star

Tai Chi, 11 am, Pioneer Ctr

Saturday, January 14

Bottle drive, AHS French class cultural trip, collection starts curbside 9 am

NWO cadet biathlon, racing 11 am and 1:30 pm

Sunday, Jan. 15

NWO cadet biathlon, 10:15 am

Open cribbage, Legion, 12:30 pm

Monday, Jan. 16

NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393

Community food bank, 1 pm

Walk & Talk, 1 pm, LFCC

Council meets, 4 pm

Northwest Catholic DSB, 6:30 pm (597-2633)

Jan. 18 – NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393

Zumba, 11 am, Pioneer Ctr

Jan. 18-19 – Optometrist 1-800-560-8752

Jan. 20 – Outers day trip

Jan. 21 – Literacy Day pancake breakfast, free, Community Fellowship (Front St.), 10 am

Jan. 22 – AES: Everything Fitz, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Jan. 26 – ACES: Majinx, 6:30 pm, AHS

Jan. 27 – PD Day, all schools

Family Literacy Day

Benefit dinner, Grant family, Legion Hall

Jan. 28 – Snowarama Ride for Easter Seals

Feb. 1 – NorWOSSA: QE II at AHS

Feb. 6 – AES: Last Train to Nibroc (Manitoba Theatre Ctr), 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Feb. 7 – NorWOSSA: WFB at AHS

Feb. 8 – NorWOSSA: Ignace at AHS

Feb. 9-10 – Outers overnight trip

Feb. 10 – Candlelight Ski, Little Falls RC

SnoHo 50th anniversary weekend

Feb. 11 – Chocolate Cup, Nordic trails

SnoHo Royalty Pageant

Feb. 20 – SnoHo Family Daty

Feb. 25 – TransCanada Loppet, Little Falls

Feb. 20 – Family Day

Feb. 23-24 – Outers overnight trip

Feb. 28 – ACES: Axis Theatre, 6:30 pm, AHS

Mar. 7 – AES: Confessions of a Red-headed Coffee Shop Girl, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Mar. 11 – 19 – March Break

Apr. 14 – Good Friday

Apr. 24 – AES: Folk quintet Union Duke, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Apr. 26 – ACES: TerZetto, 6:30 pm, AHS

May 2 – Rainy River DSB meets, AHS

May 22 – Victoria Day

June 9 – PD Day, all schools

June 17 – Northwest Catholic DSB meets, St. Pat’s

June 22 – Last day of school

Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion