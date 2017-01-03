Obituary: William Arthur Blanchard

William Arthur Blanchard

William Arthur Blanchard, 80, of Atikokan, passed away with family by his side on Friday, December 9, 2016 at the Atikokan General Hospital.

William was born on May 9, 1936 in Emo, Ontario, to William and Adeline Blanchard; he spent most of his life in Atikokan. He worked for both local mines, finishing his career at ProBoard. He was a quiet man who enjoyed reading and was a long time member of the First Fellowship Baptist Church. He was united in marriage with Ester Roen on June 16, 1966. She was his life; Esther and their family meant everything to him.

He leaves behind his children JoAnne (Mike), Judy (Keith), Mary Anne, Morris, Allen (Sandy), and Jeanne; grandchildren Mark, Dylan, Chynna, Micheal, Bryan, Roxanne, Keith Jr., Don Jr., Brooke, William, Steven, Alana, and Joseph; numerous great grandchildren; sister Darleen (Gerry) Woolsey; sister-in-law Susan Blanchard, and many nieces and nephews.

William was pre-deceased by his parents William and Adeline, wife Esther, sister Illo MacIntyre, and brother Gerald Blanchard.

A memorial service was held December 16 at the First Fellowship Baptist Church in Atikokan, with Reverend Duncan Adams officiating.

Cremation has taken place and a private family interment in Little Falls Cemetery will take place at a later date. The pallbearers will be all of his grandchildren; the honourary pallbearer will be George Gurnett.

If friends so desire, in memoriam donations may be made to the First Fellowship Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.GreenFuneralHomeFortFrances.com.