Obituary: Bruce Roszell

Bruce Roszell

Bruce Douglas Roszell, 74, passed away peacefully at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital on Friday, December 2, 2016.

Bruce was born on June 9, 1942. His family moved to Atikokan in 1954. After finishing school at Atikokan High, he worked at various mining locations both here and in British Columbia. After residing in Thunder Bay and Mine Centre, he returned to Atikokan in the 1980s and was employed as a hunting and fishing guide at McCauley Lake Resort.

Bruce always loved the outdoor life and lived happily at his cabin on Chubb Lake for many years. He moved to the seniors’ apartments on River Road a number of years ago. There, gardening was his main interest; he was active in planting and maintaining the tenants’ common garden areas. Anyone passing his apartment patio could see evidence of his green thumb in the lush variety of his many planters. He also initiated a Saturday morning get-together over coffee in the common room where family members and friends were also invited to gather. Bruce was a big help to the other residents in large and small ways and many have expressed their gratitude.

Bruce served for two years on the board of the Atikokan Native Friendship Centre. He enjoyed getting around on his scooter which he always decorated for Canada Day. Although many family members lived at a distance, he really enjoyed their visits and maintained close family ties.

Bruce is survived by his three sisters: Sheron Suutari (Atikokan), Beth Hogan (St. John’s, Newfoundland), and Bonnie Roszell (Galliano Island, B.C.), as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was pre-decesased by his parents, Ross and Iris Roszell, and his brother Craig.

As per Bruce’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Should friends so desire, donations may be made to the Atikokan General Hospital Foundation.