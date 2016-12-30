OPSEU warns ServiceOntario cuts coming here

The province is considering again cutting staff and hours at the ServiceOntario office at the Saturn Ave. government centre.

“We have been consulting with the communities of Atikokan and Ignace and we are still reviewing the feedback received from our stakeholder outreach in these communities,” said Stephen Puddister, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Government & Consumer Services. “At this time, no decision regarding operating hours has been made.”

A few years ago, the province reduced the staff at the ServiceOntario centre here from two full-time and two casual positions to one full-time and one part-time employee. It also closed the office over the lunch hour.

OPSEU (Ontario Public Service Employees Union), which represents the workers, says the province now aims to cut that staff to two part-timers starting next spring. The office would then be open just four hours a day.

“Ever since the closure of the Nym Lake Fire Base [1996], this community has been just hammered by provincial government cuts,” said Twyla Smitsnuk, president of OPSEU Local 75. Cuts to the forest fire service, MNR staffing (including the downgrading of Atikokan from a district office to an area office), Ministry of Transportation staff, and Ministry of Northern Development and Mines staff, have hurt the community, she said.

“Losing one full-time position usually means we lose a family here – schools, businesses, service clubs, the Town… we all lose. And remember, losing one full-time position here has the same impact on the town as losing 33 jobs in Thunder Bay.”

ServiceOntario provides driver licences, plate stickers, health cards, birth certificates, Outdoor cards, hunting and fishing licences, and a host of other driving, business, health, and identification services. Nearly all of those services are available online – but many people are uncomfortable with making payments online, and prefer the help of an experienced clerk when dealing with government bureaucracy.

Smitsnuk said there are also services that are not available online; logging permits are one.

“It could be a huge issue for the wood industry if it suddenly gets harder to get the permits they need to operate.”

OPSEU is organizing to protest the possible cuts. Union leaders met with Ignace’s council last week, a visit which led Mayor Lee Kennard to write to the province opposing any service reduction. There, the proposal is to move from two full-time positions to two part-time, essentially a 60 percent reduction in services. He noted two jobs were cut at the Ignace MNRF office only three years ago.

Here, OPSEU local and regional reps (Derek Lamarche, Glen Archer, and Ed Arvelin) were in town last week to lay the groundwork for a campaign to protest the possible cuts. Smitsnuk will lead a delegation to Council today on the issue.

They hope residents will let the Premier, the Minister of Government and Consumer Services, and MPP Bill Mauro know there is strong opposition to cuts here.

“Earlier this year, the province tried to close a ServiceOntario office in Terrace Bay, and [because the protests were so strong], it went back on that plan,” said Smitsnuk.

The Ministry of Government & Consumer Services has consulted with the municipality (Mayor Brown), partners at the Saturn Avenue office (MNRF and MNDM), frequent users (M&C Motors, Camp Quetico, Canoe Canada Outfitters), and “others who have a vested interest” (AEDC and Atikokan Employment Centre), said Puddister.

The Ministry’s aim is to match customer demand with available resources, he said.