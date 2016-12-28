Finding the extraordinary in life in the Northwest

Second story collection from John Pringle

When does the ordinary turn extraordinary?

You might as well ask what is so magical about masses of Precambrian rock overrun with lakes and forests. Spend some time on the Canadian Shield, and you know.

Spend some time with Spirals: Stories of Northwestern Ontario , John Pringle’s latest collection, and you’ll see the ordinary turn extraordinary right before your eyes.

This time out (his first collection of short stories, The Truth Ratio , was published in 2013) Pringle sticks a little closer to home. In many of the stories, the northwestern Ontario setting is palpable; and all of the stories save one could quite comfortably take place in our corner of the world – small towns, ordinary people to all appearances leading ordinary lives.

Running through them all are the ways in which our selves don’t quite fit the script – the ways a place inside rebels against the masks we put on every day.

In Spirals, an old man sets out on a long walk, encounters a couple of needy people along the way, and offers his help. As we learn more about each of the characters, the nature of the journey, and the people, changes and grows. From ordinary to extraordinary.

In Revelations and Without Consent, women make discoveries, not happy ones, about their late husbands. It’s pretty hard to get even with the dead, and if resentment of the living seems futile… You can blow up your whole life, or you can find a way to live it.

The stories most steeped in the wilderness are Hard Paddling, Connections, and Northern Mallards.

In Hard Paddling, our protagonist is a Métis guide with a difficult client. There is clearly some resentment in the air here, resentment around needing these rich visitors to put food on our plates… But our protagonist shows a stiff-necked resolve not to surrender to this resentment, and that leads the story to play out in a surprising (and surprisingly satisfying) way.

Connections is a father-son story, as our man tries to pass on to his son what his father had given him: the ways of the bush. It doesn’t quite work out that way, but a father’s pride – and a son’s need to make his own place in the world – are hard to deny.

In Northern Mallards, it’s the son telling the story. And this time Pringle keeps several emotional balls moving at once – the reality of the bush, the reality of his parents’ marriage, and the reality of his relationship with his father. All this emotional content is smoothly and gently conveyed, layered into the backgrounds of a series of hunting experiences.

Like so many of Pringle’s stories, this reader came away thinking: How did we get here from there? Let me go back and read again…

Several of the stories have very young protagonists. In A Good Boy and Fresh Snow, young people face life-altering experiences, and… carry on. Lost and No Trespassing are – almost – the kind of stories families tell so often they become family lore. But these tales don’t reflect all too well on the adults, so maybe they never really pass muster for retelling…

Long-time fans will be delighted to see Pringle hasn’t lost his deft touch for humour, and for inserting a little sci-fi in the places you’d least expect. Fringe Idiots has both in good measure (and do I detect, again, a little bit of resentment about our need to cater to visitors?). The humour is a little blacker in Why I Play the Blues, while the sci fi is traditional and compelling.

And is that a little self-mockery in Shambling Toward the Light?