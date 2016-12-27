Smooth move, as first patients settle in new acute care wing

Work continues at AGH: Renovation of older wing will continue into summer

Monday, December 12, 2016, forty-one years to the day after the grand opening of Atikokan General Hospital (Dorothy Street version), the first ten patients moved into the all-new acute care wing.

It went like clockwork.

“We had all ten patients moved over before 9:30 am,” said nurse Stacey Wood. “Everyone from every department came together to do what had to be done. We have a great group of staff who worked very hard.”

The only real glitch involved some furniture – it was late arriving because a Toronto dispatcher thought a couple of quick deliveries in Thunder Bay could be completed before the 9 am delivery in Atikokan.

The 11-bed acute care wing is fully modern, with more space and more amenities for both patients and staff. (“It doesn’t seem like you’re in Atikokan, eh?” said a staff member.)

Every patient room has its own washroom, plus an open sink for hand washing at the door. Each is equipped for two-way communication with the main nurses’ station. There is an elaborate code system for the notice lights outside each room, designed to minimize needless staff trips.

There are several ‘charting areas’ where staff can review medical records, including the latest lab results and X-rays – it’s all wired into one system.

The old acute care area – between the new wing and the extended care wing – has been hoarded off, and crews have started a complete renovation of that area. Once it is complete, there will be four new rooms for extended care (it will go from 22 beds to 26) and four ‘swing’ beds, that can be used for either extended care or acute care, depending on the need. The hospital is also using some of its own funding to complete two more patient rooms that will be put to use if the need warrants.

The work will include creating a separate entrance for long-term care. The existing entrance, which is shared with the rehab department now, will be for rehab only.

“The Ministry wants more physical separation for long-term care. The important thing is we need to be able to isolate it if there is an outbreak [or flu or intestinal illness],” said CEO Doug Moynihan. “That’s vital in terms of offering the best quality of care.”

The renovation work is expected to be completed by this summer. Crews will work until December 23, and then take a ten-day break for Christmas. Work will resume January 3.

The work does mean some disruption of regular routines. For instance, last week lab and X-ray out-patients were being asked to enter via the emergency department, as crews worked in the main hall of the admin wing to install lines for the new boiler system.

“We apologize for those kinds of inconveniences,” said CEO Moynihan. “But they will continue, and continue to change. Watch for the signage when you come to visit someone, or come for treatment.