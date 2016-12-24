PARO’s New Business of the Year: Brette’s Foot Care

ENTERPRISING WOMEN OF 2016 Brette Cain receives PARO’s New Business of the Year award from Louisa Costanzo and Jenn Lawr, of Jones and Associates Insurance, this year’s sponsor of the award.

RPN Brette Cain, who launched Brette’s Foot Care in August, was recognized by PARO Centre for Women’s Enterprise with a New Business of the Year award.

This award recognizes a business of three years or less with a successful and notable track record.

Cain was selected from among about a dozen other female entrepreneurs across northern Ontario, and received the award at PARO’s special awards gala November 17 in Thunder Bay.

Cain launched the mobile foot care service to fill a need here, and is now providing her services out of North Stream Rehabilitation Centre Tuesdays to Fridays, and typically conducts at-home visits on Mondays.

“It’s been busier than I anticipated,” said Cain, who said she found out about PARO’s services soon after launching her business here. “PARO has been a big support group for me; they have helped me with the business side of things, and they also helped me receive funding.”

Cain is also part of a PARO Circle in Atikokan, a group of four female business owners who meet monthly to share ideas and support each other, and where members also have access to funding.

PARO is based in Thunder Bay but travels throughout northern Ontario, meeting with female business owners. PARO is a not for profit enterprise that is funded by several federal and provincial agencies including the Trillium Fund, FedNor, Status of Women Canada, and Employment Ontario.

The centre has handed out close to $5 million in funding. That’s helped create or maintain 879 jobs and 175 new businesses, and helped maintain or expand 275 businesses, in 72 communities.

PARO handed out six other awrds to: Liisa Hymander (Established Business of the Year: Northern Baby Links); Kaija Saarinen (Young Entrepreneur: Green and Gone Pest Solutions of Keewatin); Taylor Gorrie (Social Entrepreneur: Taylorpedia); Dayle Passley (Building Bridges: Dayle’s Easy Sew); New Beginnings Circle of Nipigon/Lake Helen (Paro Fundraising Circle of the Year), and Gabby Cross (Paro Alumni Award: Norma Jean’s Restaurant).