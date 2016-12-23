Sapawe Corner: Not your grandad’s bush camp

Four and a half years after Sapawe Diner opened its doors, the business on the corner of Highways 11 and 623 has expanded to include an eight-unit motel, two completely renovated all-season cabins, an outdoor sports gear shop, art gallery, outfitting services, and more.

The final piece of the multi-faceted business is the newly completed website www.SapaweMotel.com, which features the restaurant menu and offers online motel booking options.

The motel has been open to guests since the summer of 2013, and business has been consistent year round through both off-the-highway guests and pre-booked rooms, say owners Mike and Linda Fogg.

Despite its seemingly remote locale, high-speed internet is available throughout the property. Rooms are equipped with refrigerators, and both a queen-sized and double-sized bed. (Back in the summer of 2012, the provincial Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp. provided funding in the form of a loan and grant totalling $123,500 under its Enterprise North Job Creation Program. This funding assisted in the construction of the motel and equipping of the guiding operation.)

The Foggs have worked to incorporate the same sleek, modern décor of the diner into the motel units and two cabins, which have all oak trim and furnishings, and granite-look tiling on vanity tops – which, combined with the diner’s marble-topped tables – tie-in well with the granite rock faces which flank much of the area’s stretch of highway.

Each front-facing motel unit was designed to feature “the beautiful lake and wilderness,” said Linda Fogg, who owns the operation with husband Mike, who built the motel units, and completed much of the renovations. “The view is beautiful any time of year. We would like every person who comes here to feel like they are the only person here.”

The lake and surrounding wilderness has inspired many of Linda’s scenic paintings which are exhibited on the diner walls, providing an ever-changing perspective on nature, as her paintings sell regularly.

“We feature a pretty good circulation of paintings,” said Linda.

In a room off the restaurant is a small outdoor gear shop with fishing rods and tackle, coats, jackets, snowmobile gloves, ice fishing gear, safety vests, engine oil, and more.

While Linda and Mike have just recently completed some finishing touches, they say they have been establishing a consistent customer base in the interim.

“We have a fair amount of people come out for special events like anniversaries,” said Mike. The dining room accommodates 30 and in addition to its regular menu, the restaurant offers special ‘feature meals,’ said Linda. “The salmon dinner is crazy-popular, so we try to serve that once a week.”

Also popular is the ‘Mikey’ burger, which features 8 oz of lean ground beef, bacon, and muenster cheese, topped with jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, fried onions, hot mustard, and mayo.

The start-up of Resolute’s Sapawe sawmill has helped bring regular traffic to both the accommodations and restaurant, which also provides catering and take-out meals for workers. To better serve larger groups, the owners appreciate calling ahead (929-1547) to reserve seating.

Weary or stranded highway travellers are also a part of regular clientele.

Other services offered are firewood delivery ($125 per face cord), mobile welding, and shrink-wrapping for shipping small to medium sized parcels.

The Foggs are busy with their numerous pursuits – Linda’s artwork and Mike’s guiding, firewood, and welding sidelines – so have recruited Ingela Puddicombe to help run the establishment. She has been on-site since July and is getting familiar with the services they offer while training.

Developing the business has been a gradual, meticulous, undertaking with the end-goal of building an operation that is as cost-effective as possible, while providing customers with a high end experience. All buildings and hot water are heated by an outdoor wood furnace which means significant energy savings, notes Linda.

Finally, the owners say they are “very receptive to making changes” to adapt their services to customer needs, and welcome Atikokan diners to come out from town for an unique Niobe dining experience.