Obituary: Jim Hogan

Jim Hogan

James Miles Hogan, 68, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on November 18, 2016.

Jim was a wonderful man with a big heart. He could find the good in everyone, and never held a grudge.

Jim was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was a good friend to all.

Jim had a strong work ethic. He started work delivering flowers when he was nine, giving the money to his Mom to make house payments. He was very proud of his forty-nine years of work with the Town of Atikokan. He kept more information in his head than could be put on paper.

Jim is survived by his wife of 39 years, Helen, daughter Liz (Jim) Doornbos, and son Lee (Teddie-Ann) Hogan. He was the beloved grandpa of Kaitlin and Tyler Doornbos, and Kaya (Nick), Miley, and Aivery Hogan. He is also survived by sister Leona Meisner, brother-in-law Louis Jameus, many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Jim was pre-deceased by his parents Miley and Viola Hogan, sisters Kay (and Bill) McMillan, Fran (Alex) Hergott, Doreen (Tom) Jameus, Jean (Larry) Desbien, Joan Jameus, and Vicki Hogan; nephews Todd Halwachs, Kenny Meisner, and Bradley Walker, and nieces Heather Walker and Lexy Kirk.

A memorial service was held November 24, at the Atikokan branch of the Royal Canadian Legion. Honourary pallbearers were Hugh White, George Halemba, Todd Desaulniers, Doug Desaulniers, Tim Farmer, Dennis Lacosse, Jeff Sodke, and Colin Lindsay.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Jim’s memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Atikokan Faith Lutheran Church.