Obituary: Henry Gagne

Henry Gagne

With deep sadness we announce the passing of Henry Joseph Gagne, 85, with his family by his side on November 23, 2016.

Henry was born in St. Anne, Manitoba in 1931. He married Irene Unger and moved to Atikokan in 1955 to start a family. He worked at Caland and Proboard. Henry was a generous, kind-hearted person and enjoyed doing home improvements and took great pride in his vehicles. His most valuable treasure in life was his family and he spent his golden years surrounded by his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Henry is survived by his former wife, friend Irene, four children, Victor, Debbie, Sherry (Vernon), Tammy; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his parents and nine siblings.

A funeral will be held at a later date in St. Anne, Manitoba.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society Ontario or Atikokan General Hospital Extended Care Wing.