Obituary Gayle Mackay (Anderson)

Gayle Mackay (Anderson)

Gayle Mackay (Anderson) passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, November 17, 2016.

Gayle was born June 5, 1941 in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba, moving to Atikokan, Ontario as a young child. Later in life she moved to Peachland, BC and spent her final years as a resident of Fernie, BC.

Gayle was a person full of life, loved to laugh, and to be around lifelong friends and family. Gayle could be seen walking her dog, Elmo, that she loved dearly, a close companion for her. Gayle’s other interests were her love of horses, and she also loved drawing, as an artist.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Wade) Heddon, Aaron (Bruce) Jardine, Faye (Leo) Grenier, and Marlene (Les) Craik, her sister Marlis Twerdun, brother Lorimer (Rebecca) Anderson, sister Lorraine (Roger) Bremault, and brother Danny (Lennette Howells) Anderson. She will also be missed by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Gayle has also touched the lives of many others who will miss her.

Gayle was pre-deceased by her daughter Brenda Clark Fleming, her mother Edythe and step-father Lawrence Anderson, her sister Arlene Gervais, her brother Robin Anderson, and her father Harold Radford.

Donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. On-line condolences may be made at www.CherishedMemoriesFS.com