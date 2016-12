Events calendar: December 19 forward

Donations to the Atikokan Christmas Cheer fund are now being accepted at the TD-Canada Trust branch.

Monday, Dec. 19

Community food bank, 1 pm

Walk & Talk, 1 pm, LFCC

Gentle Yoga, 1:30 – 2 pm, ANFC

Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog

Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library

NorWOSSA: Rainy River at AHS

Hall walking, 5:30 pm, AHS

ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm

Wednesday, Dec. 21

NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393

Mom Fitness, 9:30 am, ANFC

Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog

Zumba, 11 am, Pioneer Ctr

St. Pat’s Christmas Concert, 1 pm

Family Movie Night, pizza, 5:30 pm, SunDog (register 597-1481)

Thursday, Dec. 22

Artisans’ Den, 11 am – 7 pm, O’Brien St.

NorWOSSA: Red Lake at AHS

Community food bank, 1 pm

Hall walking, 5:30 pm, AHS

Friday, Dec. 23

North Star Christmas concert, 1 pm

Last day of school

Dec. 24 – Jan. 8 – School Christmas holidays

Dec. 27 – Faith Lutheran Food Bank 1-2 pm

Dec. 30 – Pioneer Club pot luck

Dec. 31 – New Year’s eve Bash, featuring Homegrown, Legion Hall

Jan. 4 – NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393

Pioneer Club meets, 2 pm

Jan. 4-5 Optometrist 1-800-560-8752

Jan. 10 – Conservation Club election, 7 pm, hatchery

Jan. 14 – Bottle drive, AHS French class cultural trip, collection starts curbside 9 am

Jan. 17 – Northwest Catholic DSB, 6:30 pm (597-2633)

NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393

Jan. 18 – NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393

Jan. 18-19 – Optometrist 1-800-560-8752

Jan. 22 – AES: Everything Fitz, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Jan. 26 – ACES: Majinx, 6:30 pm, AHS

Jan. 27 – PD Day, all schools

Jan. 28 – Snowarama Ride for Easter Seals

Feb. 6 – AES: Last Train to Nibroc (Manitoba Theatre Ctr), 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Feb. 10 – Candlelight Ski, Little Falls RC

SnoHo 50th anniversary weekend

Feb. 11 – Chocolate Cup, Nordic trails

SnoHo Royalty Pageant

Feb. 20 – SnoHo Family Daty

Feb. 25 – TransCanada Loppet, Little Falls

Feb. 20 – Family Day

Feb. 28 – ACES: Axis Theatre, 6:30 pm, AHS

Mar. 7 – AES: Confessions of a Red-headed Coffee Shop Girl, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Mar. 11 – 19 – March Break

Apr. 14 – Good Friday

Apr. 24 – AES: Folk quintet Union Duke, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Apr. 26 – ACES: TerZetto, 6:30 pm, AHS

May 2 – Rainy River DSB meets, AHS

May 22 – Victoria Day

June 9 – PD Day, all schools

June 17 – Northwest Catholic DSB meets, St. Pat’s

June 22 – Last day of school

Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion