Local hero loses home to house fire

Jessica Smith

An 86 year old Atikokan man who at one time received a Heroism medal for rescuing a man from fire, has lost his own home and belongings to a house fire Monday afternoon, December 5.

Thirteen firefighters from Atikokan Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 516 O’Brien, where Hanlon and his cat escaped the fire without injury.

“The home was fully involved. It took the department the rest of the day to extinguish the fire,” said acting Fire Chief Graham Warburton. The fire appears to have originated in the front of the house, likely from the hot water tank which was located in the front of the house.

“The building was a total loss” in terms of damage, noted Warburton. “Due to the type of construction, the fire continued to smoulder on and off during the night and it took multiple visits to ensure it was extinguished.” In fact, by 3 in am Tuesday the fire had reignited, so the fire department returned to extinguish it one last time and remained on scene to monitor it until daylight.

Ken Hanlon, who in 1970 risked his own life to rescue one youth and worked tirelessly to save another from a burning tractor trailer, has now lost everything. To make matters worse, he had no insurance on his home or contents, because he was unable to afford the electrical upgrades required to purchase insurance, said his family.

They have launched a fundraising campaign to help Hanlon, whose sole income is the Old Age Security, at www.gofundme.com/ken-hanlon-fire.

Forty six years ago, July 18, 1970, Hanlon, who then lived in Port Arthur, and was a truck driver, was on the job when he came across a tractor trailer which had gone off the highway at Raith, was tipped over on its side. Diesel oil was leaking from the ruptured tank, and two 15 year old boys were trapped in the cab (the driver had been thrown from the vehicle. Hanlon parked his rig and ran over to the vehicle now engulfed in flames. Within two feet of the flames, he reached through the broken windshield and tried unsuccessfully to free the one youth, Kevin Knapton. He then grasped the other youth, Jeremy Thiverge, and pulled him safely out of the cab. He then again tried to free Knapton, as the flames were already at Knapton’s feet. His efforts were in vain however, as the heat intensified and the flames began shooting up, forcing Hanlon to finally retreat.

Hanlon was 40 feet from the cab which exploded into flame, killing Knapton.

Hanlon was awarded a bronze medal from the Carnegie Hero Fund in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. That medal was one of the few possessions of Hanlon’s recovered from the fire.

As of last Thursday, the benefit fund had raised just over $1,000.

It was not the only fire that fire fighters contended with this past week, also being called out to a Birch Road home at 8:45 pm Tuesday to respond to fire in the upper level of the home. Coincidentally, firefighters were at the fire hall when the call came in, and were able to respond in a more timely manner because of that, said Warburton. “The fire department responded with a full complement and conducted an offensive interior attack. We quickly brought the fire under control, and ventilated the home to get rid of the smoke and hot gases.”

The family had been alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm, and had vacated the home safely by the time firefighters arrived on scene, said Warburton.

The department cleared the scene by 10:30 pm. The damage to the upper floor was extensive and the fire had begun to spread to the attic by the time the fire department arrived. The cause was determined to be the heat from a light bulb causing fabric that was touching it to ignite.