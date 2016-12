Events calendar: December 12 forward

PHOTO: A Gray-crowned Rosy-Finch from the mountains of western North America was a totally unexpected find at the feeders of Betty and Jerry Zajac in the 2015 Christmas bird count. PHOTO BY MICHAEL DAWBER

Donations to the Atikokan Christmas Cheer fund are now being accepted at the TD-Canada Trust branch. Application for a hamper can be made until December 16; pick up a form at the Child & Family Services office, the ANFC, or the health unit.

Monday, Dec. 12

Community Food Bank, 1-2:30 pm

Walk & Talk, 1 pm, LFCC

Faith Lutheran Food Bank 1-2 pm

Gentle Yoga, 1:30 – 2 pm, ANFC

Council meets 4 pm

Beaten Path groomers’ meeting, Anthony’s garage, 571 O’Brien St., 7 pm

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Toddler Story Time, 10:30 am, SunDog

Mom & Me, 10:30 am, Library

Nordic pole walking, 1 pm, LFCC

Hall walking, 5:30 pm, AHS

ANFC open house, and artists’ drop-in, 6-8 pm

AHS School Council, 7 pm

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Christmas Bird Count, 597-2008

NorWest Animal Clinic here,274-7393

Optometrist 1-800-560-8752

Mom Fitness, 9:30 am, ANFC

Moms’ Club, 11 am, SunDog

Zumba, 11 am, Pioneer Ctr

Legion annual dinner and elections

Thursday, Dec. 15

Optometrist 1-800-560-8752

Resistance bands workout, 1 pm, Riverview UC

Hall walking, 5:30 pm, AHS

Gifts in a Jar workshop, 6:30 pm, Library (register 597-4406)

Friday, Dec. 16

Mom Fitness, 9:30 am

Christmas party, noon, SunDog (register 597-1481)

ANFC Chair Yoga, 1 pm, ANFC

Pioneer Club Christmas dinner

Saturday, Dec. 17

Artisans’ Den, 10 am – 4 pm, O’Brien St.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Open cribbage, 12:45 pm, Legion

Community turkey dinner, courtesy Foodland and the Ladies Auxiliary, 4-7 pm, Legion

Monday, Dec. 19

Community food bank, 1 pm

Legion Ladies bingo, doors open 5:45 pm

Dec. 20 – NorWOSSA: Red Lake at AHS

Dec. 21 – NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393

St. Pat’s Christmas Concert, 1 pm

Family Movie Night, pizza, 5:30 pm, SunDog (register 597-1481)

Dec. 22 – NorWOSSA: Rainy River at AHS

Artisans’ Den, 11 am – 7 pm, O’Brien St.

Community food bank, 1 pm

Dec. 23 – North Star Christmas concert, 1 pm

Last day of school

Dec. 24 – Jan. 8 – School Christmas holidays

Dec. 27 – Faith Lutheran Food Bank 1-2 pm

Dec. 30 – Pioneer Club pot luck

Dec. 31 – New Year’s eve Bash, featuring Homegrown, Legion Hall

Jan. 4 – NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393

Pioneer Club meets, 2 pm

Jan. 4-5 Optometrist 1-800-560-8752

Jan. 10 – Conservation Club election, 7 pm, hatchery

Jan. 17 – Northwest Catholic DSB, 6:30 pm (597-2633)

NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393

Jan. 18 – NorWest Animal Clinic 274-7393

Jan. 18-19 – Optometrist 1-800-560-8752

Jan. 22 – AES: Everything Fitz, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Jan. 26 – ACES: Majinx, 6:30 pm, AHS

Jan. 27 – PD Day, all schools

Jan. 28 – Snowarama Ride for Easter Seals

Feb. 6 – AES: Last Train to Nibroc (Manitoba Theatre Ctr), 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Feb. 10 – Candlelight Ski, Little Falls RC

SnoHo 50th anniversary weekend

Feb. 11 – Chocolate Cup, Nordic trails

SnoHo Royalty Pageant

Feb. 20 – SnoHo Family Daty

Feb. 25 – TransCanada Loppet, Little Falls

Feb. 20 – Family Day

Feb. 28 – ACES: Axis Theatre, 6:30 pm, AHS

Mar. 7 – AES: Confessions of a Red-headed Coffee Shop Girl, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Mar. 11 – 19 – March Break

Apr. 14 – Good Friday

Apr. 24 – AES: Folk quintet Union Duke, 7:30 pm, St. Pat’s

Apr. 26 – ACES: TerZetto, 6:30 pm, AHS

May 2 – Rainy River DSB meets, AHS

May 22 – Victoria Day

June 9 – PD Day, all schools

June 17 – Northwest Catholic DSB meets, St. Pat’s

June 22 – Last day of school

Aug. 4-6 – Atikokan Ladies Fastball Reunion