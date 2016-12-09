Naturally Wild! a winner, says EDAC

PHOTO: Atikokan Economic Development Corp. community development staff Katie Hannon, Garry McKinnon (executive director), and Gord Knowles.

Another economic development award for Atikokan

The Visit Atikokan: Naturally Wild campaign has earned the Atikokan Economic Development Corp. a Marketing Canada Award from the Economic Developers Association of Canada (EDAC).

The award was presented at the EDAC annual meeting last month in Saskatoon.

The campaign includes the new Naturally Wild! branding for Atikokan, along with a printed brochure (including a variety of design elements to use with the new brand), a dedicated website (www.VisitAtikokan.com), and a Facebook site (Tourism Atikokan).

“Shout! Media from Thunder Bay did the work on the branding, and it’s gone over very well,” said community development advisor Gord Knowles, who headed up the project. “It always takes a different perspective – someone looking at the community through fresh eyes – to do something like this, and they provided that.”

Knowles did emphasize that nearly all the content – from themes to photographs – were locally generated.

Working with Katie Hannon (and the rest of the AEDC staff – “Everyone here has been very good at taking on things. This has become a lot bigger than we expected,” he said), and funded by the Town, Tourism Northern Ontario, and the AEDC, he was able to put the project together for minimal cost.

Minimal? “Especially when you look at somewhere like Thunder Bay, which has four people working full-time on tourism,” he said.

Local outfitters are supportive; the project dovetails nicely with what they are doing to market the area.

The project is ongoing, and Knowles is hoping the AEDC will be able to hire some students to build the site’s on-line profile next summer.

And while the award was nice, the AEDC has already heard from many of its sister organizations across the country. Atikokan is hardly unique in not having a central tourism office – few small towns do – and this low-cost, economic development driven effort has drawn a lot of attention.

“Really, it’s become something of a model for how to market a small town,” he said.

EDAC is Canada’s national association of economic development professionals, representing every province and territory across Canada with nearly 1,000 members. The Association’s mission is to enhance the professional competence of economic development professionals and ensure placement of qualified people in the field of economic development, to advance economic development as a distinct, recognized, and self governing profession and to contribute to Canada’s well being.

The association received 142 nominations for its 27 Marketing Canada Awards.