National title for Jackie McCormick and teammates

The next time you get your hearing checked, know that it’s likely a Canadian champion behind the otoscope.

Jackie McCormick (née Bonot) teamed with her brother Trevor and Thunder Bay’s Kory and Megan Carr to win the Canadian mixed curling title in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia on November 19. The win earned them a berth in the world championships at Champéry, Switzerland in October.

“It’s pretty exciting coming from a little wee town that nobody knows about,” McCormick, who curled third, told the Fort Frances Times. “This is definitely the highlight of my curling career to get to do this with my brother.”

The Bonots, of course, are from Stratton, and McCormick still lives and curls there. She has a long list of curling accomplishments under her belt, including trips to the Scotties in both Ontario and Manitoba, and a couple of Ontario university championships (they were Canadian runners-up in 2003).

But with a young family and a burgeoning audiology practice (she’s been coming monthly to Atikokan for a decade, and operates Fort Frances Enhanced Hearing Centre), she has been limited to regular league curling in Stratton the past few seasons. She did reach the Travellers’ national club championship, curling with Kathy Jackson of Fort Frances, last year.

Not a whole lot was expected from the foursome at the championship; they’d practiced together just once since winning the Northern Ontario title in Fort Frances in March. But they are a tight group. The Carrs were married this summer – Bonot was best man – and Jackie is Trevor’s big sister, and they’ve been curling partners or supporters for decades.

(Young Atikokan curlers may remember Trevor Bonot: He visited North Star School here in the spring of 2012 with Curling Canada’s Rocks and Rings program. The program – and his enthusiasm – gave Junior Rockers curling a big shot in the arm.)

They went 5-1 in pool play, their only loss coming against Saskatchewan’s Brady Scharback, who won the pool. In the championship round they went 3-1, the only loss a walloping at the hands of Ontario’s Wayne Tuck Friday morning (8-3).

In the semi-finals, Bonot’s side pulled out a 5-4 win to even the score with Scharback, while Manitoba’s Braden Calvert upset the undefeated Ontario foursome.

The final was really decided when Bonot hit what was likely the shot of the tournament, an out-turn that took out two Manitoba rocks to score four for Northern Ontario. That came in the fifth end of their 5-2 win. (The format was an eight-end game.)

The championship banner will hang at Port Arthur Curling Club, where Bonot and the Carrs curl now. But McCormick hopes a replica will find its way to Stratton.

And depending on how things go in Switzerland in October, after that your hearing check may be completed by a world champion.