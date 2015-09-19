Quetico camper nights up 20%

Staff cuts this year have been “challenging” says superintendent



A spike in visitors so far this year offers hope a twenty-year trend of declining visitation is ending at Quetico Park.

To the end of July, camper nights at Quetico Park are up almost 20% over last year. (47,572 this year; 39,873 last year). And judging by what he’s observed, Park superintendent Trevor Gibbs believes that increase has been sustained through August and early September.

“Hopefully we can continue that next year, and reverse the trend,” he told Council Tuesday.

Quetico is far and away the busiest of the 18 provincial parks in the Northwest. It typically has as many camper nights as the next two parks (Rushing River and Sleeping Giant) combined. Most of the visitors are canoe trippers (i.e., they camp in the interior of the Park), most are American (the strong U.S. dollar likely accounts for a good share of the increased visitation), and most enter the Park from the U.S. side entry stations (Prairie Portage and Lac La Croix are the busiest).

Ironically, the increase comes in a year when staffing at the Park has been reduced. That has been of particular concern to Council.

Two seasonal ‘gate positions’ (staff at Dawson Trail) were left unfilled this year, and one administrative position, formerly a permanent, year-round job, was filled on a seasonal contract. That position opened up due to a retirement; another full-time permanent staffer will retire later this month (from maintenance), and that position will be left vacant “for now”, said Gibb.

“I am being asked not to fill these positions until an organizational review [for this administrative zone of Ontario Parks] is complete,” he said.

How much impact have the job cuts had on operations, Mayor Brown asked.

“It has been challenging for us at the Park,” Gibb said. “We’re hoping we’re not left in limbo too much longer. And we do appreciate the attention you have given the issue.”

With Council’s support, Mayor Brown wrote Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Bill Mauro about the staffing situation at Quetico. He responded much the same way Gibb did: there is an organizational review underway “to better identify operational and administrative needs”, and decisions on these positions won’t be made until it is complete.

Neither the Minister or Superintendent Gibb could say when that review might be complete.

Council also asked about the future of the librarian position at the Ridley Library, which is based at Dawson Trail.

“That’s the only library in all of Ontario Parks, and it’s a unique repository of artifacts and historical documents, set up with the support of the Quetico Foundation,” said Gibb. “The Foundation is a key stakeholder there, and we won’t be doing anything in isolation.”

Finally, Council asked if this year’s increase in visitation would have any impact on the staffing decisions.

“We’d need to see a few more years of increases in visitation,” said Gibb.