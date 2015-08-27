Rentech Q2 2015

Rentech works through expensive pellet start-up issues

Jessica Smith

Significant production delays at Rentech’s Atikokan and Wawa wood pellet plants have cost the company in lost revenue, penalties for unfulfilled customer contracts, and additional construction costs, the company stated in its second quarter financial report, August 11.

On the upside however, both plants have now been commissioned and the Atikokan facility is preparing to ramp up production.

A transformer failure at the Atikokan plant last winter led to delays and a reduced production rate, due to the use of a smaller temporary transformer which limited the facility’s power supply.

Due to that setback, Rentech had to source nearly 2,000 tonnes of pellets from another supplier to fulfill its contract to Ontario Power Generation of 20,800 tonnes of pellets for the Atikokan GS. In the previous year, it also purchased 3,300 tonnes of pellets from a third party producer to supply OPG. (The company has two, 10-year supply contracts; the other one is with UK power producer Drax Limited.)

Now that the plant is in production however, the company is seeing more substantial revenue, earning $4.2 million in the first six months of the year, compared with $0.7 million it the entire previous year, from those third party pellet sales.

“In spite of the temporary transformer with lower capacity and some material handling equipment issues, the ramp-up phase at Atikokan has been proceeding better than our forecasts,” said Rentech president and CEO, Keith Forman in the report. “During ramp-up we identified the need to replace or repair the truck dump conveyor and hopper [raw material feeder] at the facility, and the need to modify some of the conveyors at the plant.”

“Atikokan may still reach full capacity in February 2016; however, the timing could shift by several months depending on the degree of modifications needed to correct the material handling equipment issues and any other possible issues that may arise during ramp-up.”

Production at Rentech’s Wawa facility is also limited due to a number of construction flaws that have to be rectified, and that could run at least $5 million over budget.

“At Wawa we are producing a limited quantity of pellets. We will need to modify and replace the log in-feed equipment and a significant portion of conveyance systems at the Wawa plant this fall and into next year to address the construction flaws we discovered during ramp-up,” said Forman. “Given what we know today, we currently estimate that these modifications will increase our total project spending to approximately $145 million, which is $5 million above the high end of our previous guidance range [of $131 to $140 million]. ”

In response to those wood pellet production delays, Rentech has modified its delivery commitments to Drax Ltd. “In August, we cancelled all 240,000 metric tons of wood pellet deliveries in 2015 that we had agreed to in the February amendment,” said Forman. “The August amendment provided for a comprehensive settlement amount of approximately $2.6 million to compensate Drax for all cancelled deliveries under all amendments.”

The delays have also led to an anticipated failure to fulfill its 2015 commitments to Canadian National Railway. “The estimated amount of penalties could be as much as $2.4 million under the terms of the contract; however, we are negotiating with [CNR] to amend the contract to allow us to make up for the shortfalls in future contract years with additional volumes in lieu of paying any penalties in cash,” said Forman.

To increase the company’s cash position, Rentech has closed on a merger of Rentech Nitrogen and CVR partners in efforts to repay debt and redeem stock held by GSO Capital.

It also plans to restructure its non-fertilizer businesses to focus on operations and execution, while significantly reducing corporate overhead, possibly by $10 million.

There were some bright spots in the report for Rentech, however: The Company’s consolidated revenues were up in the second quarter by over $10 million compared to the same period in 2014, for a total of $149.8 million.

Rentech’s subsidiary, Fulghum Fibres, saw strong growth this quarter, with earnings of $25.7 million, up $6.6 million over the second quarter of 2014. (The increase is attributed to higher biomass product sales domestically and in Asia.) Fulghum offers a full range of integrated fibre services including, wood chipping, operations, marketing, trading and vessel loading, and processes approximately 15 million tonnes of wood and bark annually into high quality wood chips and residual fuels.

Rentech reported a revenue increase of $5.9 million (for a total of $11.7 million in the second quarter) from another of its subsidiaries, New England Wood Pellet. (The largest producer of bagged pellets to U.S. heating market, it holds an approximate 15% share of the market for heating pellets in the U.S. Northeast.)

Rentech Nitrogen, which operates two nitrogen fertilizer facilities in the US, earned a total of nearly $110 million in revenue in the second quarter, down $3.8 million.