First lumber for Resolute’s kilns at Sapawe

Resolute FP

The new Resolute Forest Products sawmill in Sapawe has received its first incoming load of rough lumber from Ignace.

Driver Cory Young of Gardewine/Rainy Lake Logistics delivered the load Friday afternoon, February 6, while Resolute’s shipping coordinator, Laura Blanchette, was on hand to receive the load.

“We are all excited about this first load and the start-up of our mill,” Blanchette said. “The kilns won’t actually start until later this month, but we are starting to build some rough, green inventory to have the lumber we need for commissioning the kilns.”

The Sapawe mill will be dressing the Ignace lumber on an ongoing basis, in addition to the rough lumber that the Sapawe sawmill will produce. The Sapawe mill will also kiln dry the Ignace lumber until new kilns are constructed in Ignace this summer.

The project continues on schedule with the planer expected to be operational in late March and the sawmill in mid-May. Most of the heavy pieces of equipment are now installed and electricians are busy wiring the mill.

Recruiting continues with ten staff and five hourly employees presently working at the site. These numbers will grow as tradespeople are recruited and production workers are hired prior to the commencement of operations.

“All of our production employees will be hired at least two weeks prior to the start-up to ensure there is plenty of time to provide orientation and safety training before they start producing lumber,” says Scott Manford, health & safety superintendent.

Mill manager Mark Stevens adds: “We are starting to bring our tradespeople on now so they will have the opportunity to see the final stages of equipment installation and to prepare our maintenance plans.”

The mill will be fully operational by the end of May, employing approximately 100 workers directly at the Sapawe site.