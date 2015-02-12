Year-round roofed accommodations at Quetico Park

Quetico Park

Imagine enjoying all the beauty and nature of Quetico without having to bring much gear or sleep in a tent.

Maybe you are new to camping and want to stay at a park without having to invest in equipment, or perhaps you used to be a camper and no longer want to sleep on the ground.

Whatever your preference or reason, Quetico Park has new digs to accommodate.

At Dawson Trail Campgrounds the artist studio gets converted for winter accommodations for visitor lodging. The artist studio through the summer months is used in our artist-in-residence program and was restored from an old pump-house. Lately it has been also used with a slight seasonal conversion to accommodate skiers and snow-shoers throughout the quiet seasons in the Park.

Another old pump-house in Ojibwa Campground is being converted and will be ready for year-round lodging beginning this summer.

Whether you want to ski from your doorstep, snow shoe out onto a frozen lake to auger a hole to drop a line, you can do it from your doorstep of a cabin right next to French Lake. If you’d rather wait for a day on the beach, swim or dip your paddles in the water, you will be able to access the beach and your canoe from your doorstep.

The latest and most exciting addition to their roofed accommodations is the log cabin adjacent to the main beach. It was once the Nature Centre and has been converted along with a small fridge, fireplace and rustic log furniture for lodging quarters. The log cabin is ready to rent and is available year round.

The Park cross promotes with the Beaten Path Nordic Trails and encourages visitors to try out the local ski trails and works jointly on events to draw visitors to the Atikokan/Quetico area.

With 35 km of hiking and ski trails and unlimited canoe and kayak routes, Quetico has much to offer and now includes a soft bed at the end of your day.

For more information, or to make an online reservation, visit www.OntarioParks.com. To reserve by telephone, call 1 888 ONT PARK. For a copy of Ontario Parks Guide, call 1 800 ONTARIO

If you have questions about Quetico and its roofed accommodations please call (807) 597 2735.