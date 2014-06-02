Our late spring played havoc with the walleye spawn, and with the Atikokan Sportsmen’s Conservation Club hatchery.

Cold water was the culprit; the water feeding the hatchery didn’t reach 5°C until May 19, and usually at least ten days of 10°C temperatures are needed for a successful hatch.

Club members were out collecting eggs – one net was set up at Little Falls, three in Sawbill Bay – starting on May 11. They netted about 140 females over eight days, but most of them had to go back.

“They were full of eggs, but just not spawning. When it’s too cold, they won’t release the eggs for fertilizing. I’m sure people will be catching walleye with eggs in July,” said Dennis Fredrickson last week.

In the end, they collected close to 30 litres worth of eggs, which works out to about six million individuals. They all looked good, but once back in the hatchery, it quickly became apparent there were problems with two-thirds of them – they wouldn’t fertilize due to the cold. In the end, about 1.8 million eggs did develop.

Once the eggs are collected and fertilized, they are stored in special jars at the hatchery in flowing water (the hatchery has a gravity-fed system that takes – and returns – Atikokan River water). Generally it takes ten to twelve days for the eggs to hatch. The club then has about five days to move them to the wild. Each fry is hatched with a yolk sac that feeds it for up to five days – at that point they have to feed themselves. Their diet is zooplankton their first summer, on which they feed until reaching about eight inches in length.

Club members spoke with MNR biologist Brian Jackson, and the Department of Fisheries biologist in Winnipeg, several times during the collection and early days of the hatching. They confirmed the cold, and the late snow melt, was disrupting walleye spawning throughout the region.

The club is testing the hatchery program through a plan developed with the assistance of the OFAH biologist. The newly hatched fry are going to two specified bass lakes – one a clear water body, the other a dark water body – that currently host no walleye. This will be the third year of stocking, and in coming years the club will survey the lakes to see how well the walleye introduction has succeeded.

Club president Bruce James noted they may have some extra fry this year after stocking the two test lakes; if so, they will also stock in the Sawbill Bay area.

Fredrickson, who has been involved with the hatchery for the past four or five springs, would like to see the program greatly expanded.

“We have a facility here that could handle 30 million eggs,” he said. “But the thing is we just don’t have the people. If we had a few more active members, we could do a lot more.”

Alvin Johnson, John Dyhm, Albert Clement, George Gurnett, Will Jaculak, Ken Howard, Lorne Ferguson and Maurice Chabot, as well as Fredrickson and James, pitched in on this year’s effort.

Most of them have been involved for several years, and the club has learned quite a lot about the finer points of raising walleye fry. This year, they were able to solve the egg clumping problem (Fredrickson credited retired chemist Ken Howard for his contributions to that).

“We’re not re-inventing the wheel here. We’ve been to other hatcheries, and talked to a lot of [knowledgeable] people over the years. We’re applying all of the stuff we’ve seen, and that people have told us.”

Interested? Contact any ASCC board member: president Bruce James, vice-president Lorne Ferguson, directors John Dyhm, John Charbonneau, Roy DeCorte, George Gurnett, Will Jaculak and Brian McLeod.