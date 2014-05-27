Roots of Empathy program thrives in Atikokan

“Worldwide, across [all] cultures, people cry, smile… the basic emotions are the same,” says Roots of Empathy facilitator Tania Bimm, about the elementary level program that aims to teach children emotional literacy – the ability to identify feelings in oneself and in others. Bimm is facilitating one of Atikokan’s four Roots programs (two in each elementary school) this year.

When the toddler level version, Seeds of Empathy, is included (it’s running at daycare this year), this marks the program’s biggest-ever presence in Atikokan.

The program’s chief instruction in empathy comes from a baby, whose development the students observe in monthly classroom visits throughout the school year. As students learn to identify the infant’s feelings, and they are encouraged to identify emotions in themselves and others. Roots of Empathy was developed in 1996 by Mary Gordon of Toronto and its mission is “to build caring, peaceful and civil societies” through the development of empathy in children and adults.

The hope is to prevent future bullying by teaching empathy at a young age, while also offering instruction in responsible parenting.

The program now runs in classes from kindergarten to grade 8 in schools across Canada, the US, New Zealand and the UK, and has reached more than a half a million children. In Atikokan, the program was first offered at North Star School’s about eight years ago with Atikokan’s first Roots facilitator, Jessica Goodman, who then ran the ANFC Akwe:Go program. A few years later, 2-3-4 Playgroup supervisor Rebecca Gushulak, trained to deliver the program and has been offering it in to an elementary grade each of the past four years. Bimm, of the SunDog Best Start Hub, has been a facilitator for four years, and this year is covering St. Pat’s grades 5 and 6.

It’s a great age because the 10 and 11 year olds “have lots of questions,” she said. “They are very involved.”

North Star early childhood educator Sandra Riding is offering the program in her Early Learning class for a second time, while Gushulak is providing it to that school’s grades 4 and 5.

ANFC Aboriginal family support worker Mellisa Gallagher is the newest facilitator (she completed a Roots instructor’s course in October); she is leading the program with the grade 3-4 class at St. Patrick’s.

While the program fits in with Ministry of Education curriculum guidelines, it is a separate entity, and Roots instructors complete a written test and mentoring during their first year of program delivery. Gallagher’s mentor is in Kenora, and in addition to observing during baby visits to the class, she consults regularly with Gallagher.

Gallagher said she “is honestly surprised at how much kids ‘get.’” At the last family visit the theme was mixed feelings and “I was impressed to see such emotional literacy at the primary level.” Relating baby Finn Lesperance’s emotions to their own during classroom discussions around each of the program’s nine themes, she found the children “very, very open with their feelings,” adding how, for example, one student shared the sadness felt about the loss of a pet.

Positive results

Gushulak is running her program this year as a volunteer “because I believe in it so much,” she said. (The other three programs are funded by ANFC, SunDog and North Star).

“I find that after a couple of months, the kids start relaxing, and become more open about emotional literacy, how they are feeling in certain situations, including bullying.”

And the statistics seem to bear out the positive impact of the program. According to Roots, 89% of teachers who have the program running in their classrooms agreed that as a result of the program, students showed more socially acceptable behaviour (sharing, helping, cooperation) by the end of the school year.

Responsible parenting is a part of the education, too. Safety (how to avoid potential hazards), healthy living, and proper nutrition are all covered.

The facilitator adapts each program to the baby’s individual development. For example, baby Finn (parents are Melissa and Jeremy) has been a bit fixated on his hands and “is really interested in mimicking with his hands, so we did more hands-on songs,” said Gallagher. The class sings the song his parents sang to him before he was born and in the lead-up and after these monthly family visits, students read books and complete activities that prepare for, and review each visit, and milestone.

The program has a detailed curriculum that offers age-appropriate learning, with reading lists and activities designed to encourage emotional expression. Regardless of age however, the program has some of the same components. The baby and parents sit in the middle of a blanket during visits while the class forms a circle around them. They sing both a welcome and a farewell song for each visit.

For mom Sasha Montgomery, whose daughter Mila is the star of the Grade 4 St. Patrick’s Roots class, “we love it,” she said. “From the third time we were there, she knew the gang, and she just lights up when she sees them.” In turn, “the kids get really excited when they see her downtown.”

A Roots baby becomes “a community baby,” in a small town, agreed Gushulak. The program stipulates that the baby must be between two and four months at the start of the school year “so the children see them develop through the whole year,” she said. “How the baby is feeling is contagious; if the baby is laughing, they’re laughing.”

Gushulak is working with baby girl Britnee and parents Krystal and Mike Bain. This is their second time as Roots parents: Britnee’s big brother Tyler was also a Roots baby.

Because the program has been running in the community for almost a decade, the program is coming full circle, with former ‘Roots babies’ now students of the program. That is the case in Riding’s group this year, where former Roots baby Jaxon Gushulak, is now taking part, and getting to learn from baby boy Rhyse Faykes (parents are Lisa Chambers and Leo Faykes).

This interaction is helpful to for the age group (9 and 10) Gushulak is working with this year because many will begin babysitting in the near future, she added.

While the program has flourished here thanks to multiple agencies willing to support it, the biggest challenge for facilitators is finding parents of young babies willing to participate. This year, however, parents have clearly stepped up to support it. Including the daycare centre’s Seeds program, five newborns are in the classrooms this school year.

A novel teaching concept, the program is certainly well-rooted in this community, compared with other larger communities in the northwest which don’t even have one program, said Gallagher.

Perhaps educators and parents alike have seen the rewards of a direct, effective teaching tool… one who giggles, cries and crawls, is clearly vulnerable, and transparent in expressing emotions.

“You learn so much from a real live baby,” said Gushulak.