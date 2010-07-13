Al-Anon goal: Finding serenity, balance, personal growth

Atikokan self-help group revived

Jessica Smith

“We are not there to stop the alcoholic from drinking. The reality is that most people who live with alcoholics have tried everything they could to stop them from drinking – and in the process have almost driven themselves crazy. And that’s when you lose your serenity.”

Al-Anon, an organization that supports relatives or friends of alcoholics, has re-started here in town after a nearly five year hiatus, with the help of a few of the group’s original members. Weekly meetings help those who deal with the day-to-day reality of alcoholism find support and a way to live balanced lives despite the unique challenges they face, say organizers.

Meeting with others can help the person realize that they are not alone in their feelings shame, guilt and hopelessness.

“Being with an alcoholic or addict is extremely isolating… We’re ashamed because of someone else’s behaviour, we’re guilty because [we feel that if] they loved us enough they wouldn’t do it,” explains Leanne. (Names given are not real because anonymity is important for the protection of not only the members, but also their loved ones.)

The group re-started because former members discovered they still needed the support a group provided, and felt others likely did as well.

Cathy was one who felt the need to meet again. She grew up with alcoholic parents and when one of her parents was in treatment at the Smith Clinic, she met her future husband, who was also in treatment. Because of her background with the disease she had attended Al-Anon at different points in her life since age 18. In recent years however, in the absence of support through meetings, she found her life spiraling out of control.

“At my worst moments, I thought I was going insane. Being able to talk to other people who knew exactly how I felt was very relieving and it gets you out of that isolation,” she said. “It got to the point where I knew I had to go to meetings or I was going to lose my mind. My husband and I ended up living separate lives together, but alone. Now, I’ve gotten my perspective back on track and I’m remembering to be realistic.”

A common misperception is that the alcoholic can be ‘fixed’ by the loved one, or that it is impossible to have a relationship, particularly a marriage, with an alcoholic. “We stay with them because we love them and we want a life with them. We go to Al-Anon to learn to love ourselves,” said Leanne.

The group provides not only support, but its members follow the same 12 step program used by Alcoholics Anonymous and other support groups, and the goal is to find serenity, balance, personal growth and the ability to recognize and accept what is beyond your control – the loved one’s drinking.

Cathy said her background in Al-Anon enabled her to at least understand what she would not be able to change when she decided to marry an alcoholic. “I knew I was powerless to change [the alcoholism] but I also knew I didn’t have to be miserable.”

Instead, the steps outline the giving up of control to a ‘power greater than us,’ which is not restricted to those with religious beliefs. That power can include exercise, finding tranquility in nature, self care “or any force that works in you for good,” said Leanne. “The mistake that many make is we make our loved ones our higher power: [we become consumed with] ‘what are they thinking? What are they doing? Are they drinking? That becomes our obsession, our addiction; the other person, and what they’re doing.’”

By choosing not to become obsessed with the loved one’s drinking, “you may actually discover a greater love for that person when you realize they have a disease; they are not a bad person,” said Leanne. “You get a sense of control over your life that’s different. It’s a control of letting go.”

However, “a good relationship is not the reward of the program,” she adds.

Many learn that to find a path to personal growth and serenity, they have to stop their actions which enable their loved one’s drinking, something they may have done instinctively. Some ways include covering for the drinker – lying about why they missed work or social engagements, etc., – or by removing the consequences of their irresponsible behaviour.

For Cathy, that lesson was learned when dealing with her alcoholic sister who routinely leaned on her for child care. “I thought, ‘you’ve got little children; how can you be out late at night? I did obsess, but I also enabled her a lot.”

As painful as it was, she said she eventually had to let Family and Children Services take control of the situation because for the sake of everyone involved, she could no longer shield her sister from the repercussions of her unfortunate actions.

Advice is not part of Al-Anon however. Members receive support, understanding and encouragement from others in the group and may find insight into personal growth through the program steps. “We might say ‘this is what helped me, but we never say, ‘you should do this.’ If we do, we’re wrong,” said Leanne.

The group meets weekly and is open to anyone whose life is affected by a loved one’s drinking. Members can be a family member, friend or co-worker and it does not matter whether or not the alcoholic is still drinking, in AA, or has passed away. For more information about the program, check out www.al-anon.alateen.org, and for information on meetings and locations in Atikokan call 597-4467 or 4456.